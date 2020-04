© Reuters / KCNA

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT.

The rash of stories claiming North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is on his deathbed - all sourced to a South Korean blog post - show Western media will run any horrific item on the Hermit Kingdom, confident they won't be contradicted.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is clinging to life by a thread after heart surgery went horribly, horribly wrong! Or at least, US intelligence is monitoring reports that Kim was "in grave danger" after botched surgery, as CNN reported on Monday.While CNN acknowledged it "couldn't independently verify" the story (or anything else happening in North Korea), the outlet ran with it anyway, leading others to do the same. And while the Guardian eventually front-loaded its own article with official denials from China and South Korea as the story began to unravel, its Twitter account reveals the original title, "North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has heart surgery - report," a much more authoritative-sounding line than the lukewarm "South Korea and China play down Kim Jong-un health claims" it became.By the time the stories had been edited, however, fervent speculation on "the North Korean succession" was already underway.A 2014 story claiming Kim had his uncle (and several aides) killed by stripping them naked and feeding them to a pack of starving dogs was reported by numerous "reputable" outlets, including NBC and the UK's Channel 4 even though it originated with a satirical post on a Chinese social network.Incredibly, some outlets still tried to spin the story - the Daily Mail hinted that 10 performers rumored to have been shot alongside her were actually dead, citing South Korea's intelligence director as their source in a way that implied only Hyon had managed to (literally) dodge the executioner's bullets.Yet "numerous" individuals reported executed in South Korean media have later surfaced very much alive, News.com.au admitted last year...before repeating unverified claims that multiple North Korean officials had been executed over the failed US-DPRK peace talks in Vietnam. Why do these outlets keep repeating South Korean propaganda if they know it's false?It's worth noting that trying something similar with other heads of state lasts about five minutes. When UK PM Boris Johnson was hospitalized with coronavirus last month, RIA Novosti published an anonymous NHS source's claim that he was more seriously ill than the public knew and was to be placed on a ventilator. This was immediately slapped down as "Russian disinformation" (even though it was later admitted that Johnson's condition had worsened significantly while in hospital). But if the mainstream media is willing to perpetrate this level of disinformation about North Korea, it's long past time to reconsider trusting their reporting on other countries as well.