US stocks dropped sharply to start the week on Monday as investors are focused on coronavirus news along with plunging crude prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 500 points at the opening bell on Wall Street.The S&P 500 index of America's top-500 corporations slid 1.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down just under one percent during early trading.Oil is selling off as the May crude contract is set to expire, and suppliers are running out of places to store it. WTI rebounded slightly, but was trading down more than 34 percent as of 13:52 GMT, at $12 per barrel.Investors are particularly worried about storage reaching capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma, a major US hub. The remaining 21 million barrels of storage at Cushing will likely be filled up in May, causing "panic" in the oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy, told CNN.The downturn comes after US markets gained more than two percent last week due to reports that patients with severe virus symptoms were quickly recovering after using remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug.Economists say the current health crisis is going to leave a mark on the global economy in the years to come.