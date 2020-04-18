LIGHTNING
Three women labourers died when lightning struck them at Balehole Hithlumakki in Kalasa.

The deceased are Jyothi (28), Madamma (62) and Mari (27).

All three hail from Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri of Tamil Nadu.

The mishap occurred when they were collecting firewood in an estate belonging to Gajendra Hebbar.

They had come for work in the estate five months ago.