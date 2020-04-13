the civilian death toll in the war-torn Arab country at 16,075

also

wounded 41,476 civilians

The Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Arab country's troops repelled several Saudi assaults on Bayda province amid claims by the Saudi-led coalition that it has halted aggression on Yemen due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.in Bayda province several times but were pushed back by the Yemeni troops, Saree said, according to Yemen's al-Masirah TV network.in the provinces of Ma'rib, Jawf, and Bayda in the past hours.The multiple land and aerial assaultsin Yemen in support of UN efforts to end the five-year war and avoid the outbreak of the coronavirus in war-wracked Yemen.Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman for Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement, said in a post on his official Twitter page on Sunday that the two-week ceasefire declared by the coalition is aimed at misleading the world.In a report released on Sunday, Yemen's Legal Center for Rights and Development, an independent monitoring group, putThe fatalities, it said, comprise 3,901 children and 2,462 women.The rights body said the bombings haveRecounting the damage to Yemen's infrastructure, the center said Saudi strikes have razed more than 428,000 houses, 953 mosques, 344 hospitals and medical centers, 914 schools, 41 media centers, 15 airports, 14 ports, 76 educational centers, 130 sports centers, and 219 ancient monuments.Armed with American and British ammunition and European warplanes, among other Western-supported military hardware, the kingdom launched the campaign against Yemen in March 2015.