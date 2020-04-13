© Sputnik / Pavel Gerasimov



With better protected turret, more powerful engine and a sighting system that guarantees high precision in nighttime, the modernized T-90M tank has now made it into the Russian army.The first batch of the new war machines, called 'Proryv' (breakthrough) has been delivered to the elite Taman Armored Division near Moscow.The arrival to their place of basing has been filmed by the Defense Ministry's Zvezda channel and featured the sad trend of the current time, as servicemen were seen wearing protective masks over the raging and deadly Covid-19 pandemic."Those are game changing machines," Sergey Kisel, commander of the 1st Tank Army of Russia's Western Military District, praised the hardware which passed the state trials in February.The T-90M is an upgrade of the Russian T-90 main battle tank, which has been around since the early 1990s and exists in various modifications. Due to its price-quality ratio, the armor has become one of the most commercially successful tanks in the world, with hundreds of units produced, and more than two thirds of them sold to foreign buyers.The T-90M was expected to be shown off to the broader public during the Victory Day parade on May 9, but the fate of the big event on the Red Square is hanging in the balance due to the coronavirus pandemic. The officials said it may well be moved to a later date.