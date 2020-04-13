© REUTERS//Umit Bektas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected resignation of his interior minister after the latter took responsibility for mass panic that saw thousands swarming shops across Turkey ahead of a 48-hour curfew."The minister submitted his resignation to the President and the President has informed him that he did not approve that request.The interior minister's resignation has not been accepted. He shall continue to perform his duties," the Turkish President's office said in a statement late Sunday -In his statement, Erdogan praised Soylu - a hugely popular figure in the country - for his response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as for leading the fight against domestic terrorism."Süleyman Soylu... has gained the appreciation of our nation with his successful work so far," the statement read.Soylu then took full responsibility for the blunder, saying he was stepping down pending a nod from the Turkish leader.Cars were seen honking their horns on the streets, as drivers joined in the celebratory mood.The curfew that was in effect in Turkey's 31 provinces ended as clock struck midnight Sunday, with the interior ministry saying that while most of the citizens abided by the restrictions, some 18,770 were subjected to "administrative and procedural penalties" for violating the curfew.Turkey's death toll from the pandemic stands at 1,198 as of Sunday, while the number of confirmed cases reached 56,956, jumping by 4,789 in the last 24 hours.