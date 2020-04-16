Comment: Ok. Let's see if it holds up...
After the US research project was shut down, Dr. Shi continued her coronavirus research in Wuhan, China.
Doctor Shi Zhengli from China was part of a team, including Doctor Ralph S. Baric, that published an article in a 2015 edition of Nature Medicine.
The HHS in 2014 sent a letter to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where they announced they were going to defund the program.
Dr. Ralph S. Baric was identified in the letter.
It's also important to note that back in 2017 we had solid intelligence about a viral leak in a high security Chinese virology R&D center that resulted in the SARS virus getting out and killing people.
Comment: Link? Source? By "solid intelligence", do you mean someone from the US intel community (which is at war against Trump, remember) told you??
Incidentally, the Chinese have leaked the original SARS-CoV virus twice before, in 2004, and reported those leaks to the WHO and thus to the general public.
This information provides a basis that contradicts the theory that COVID-19 is a variant that just magically mutated in a bat in the wild and then jumped to a human when they ate a delicious bowl of bat soup.
Comment: Exactly. The whole 'evil Chinese commies with their bat soup/wet markets' meme was therefore disinfo.
From all of the published research papers that relate to this project going back to 2014, it's clear that COVID-19 was already in a lab.
Comment: It at best suggests that one or more coronaviruses were being used in lab(s), one of which may have been SARS-CoV-2.
But if the Chinese knew what the actual Covid-19 coronavirus was since 2014, why the panic on their part to identify, sequence and name it in January 2020? Surely they would already have been very familiar with it?
The only way you can explain that is if you believe they were 'acting' and thus that they deliberately leaked it on their own people. And that's a stretch too far.
It's difficult to tell if the release was intentional or accidental.
Comment: The author apparently came to the same realization.
In 2017, the Chinese had a similar release incident that sickened eight people and killed one. It started when two workers at a Chinese CDC lab independently isolated and experimented in vitro/vivo a SARS virus. In one of these sessions the scientists took a previously unknown variant of the SARS virus and moved it out from a BSL-4 high-containment facility into a low-safety diarrhea research lab where the two were working. Apparently, the virus inactivation process didn't work properly and both were infected at the lab and then proceeded to infect other people outside of the lab.
Yesterday we noted that the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China was hiring individuals for an ecological study of bat migration and virus transmission in November of 2019.
We now know from Dr. Shi's resume and papers that she was still working on the coronavirus at that time: Via Yaacov Apelbaum.
National Review:
On December 24, 2019, the Wuhan Institute of Virology posted a second job posting. The translation of that posting includes the declaration, "long-term research on the pathogenic biology of bats carrying important viruses has confirmed the origin of bats of major new human and livestock infectious diseases such as SARS and SADS, and a large number of new bat and rodent new viruses have been discovered and identified."
Comment: That argues against Zhengli's project having anything to do with SARS-CoV-2; the first cases in China were reported in early December 2019, so there's no way the project managers would be publicly advertizing job postings about a secretive bio-weapons project after the virus has been publicly reported as having 'leaked'!
What happened up until January is still mostly a mystery. But now we have more evidence that China was working on the China coronavirus in a lab in Wuhan for years.
We also have evidence of fatalities from the lab coronavirus back in 2017.
Comment: This then is the American counter-claim to China's theory that SARS-CoV-2 came from fiddling with coronaviruses in Fort Detrick. And it's pretty weak.
For starters, the project managers of such a bio-weapon/human genome-tinkering project would never be publishing public papers. And you'd never find their work publicly listed online.
Given the paucity of forensic details for the 'China-did-it' theory, one general question to ask is: who has the means, motive and history of messing around with viruses for use as 'bio-weapons' and/or as a means of 'improving people'?