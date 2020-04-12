Comment: Still they keep coming...
The space rocks are traveling up to 57,000mph and the largest of the bunch is as tall as the Empire State Building.
NASA has classed the asteroids as "near-Earth objects" (NEOs) and is keeping them under constant supervision.
Tens of thousands of NEOs are tracked by scientists to ensure they don't collide with our planet. One small change to their trajectories could spell disaster for our planet.
Comment: Yeah, NASA's gonna save us!
The series of asteroids
The first of Saturday's asteroids is called 2020 GM1. It will pass Earth at around 8:15 A.M. UTC at a distance of 2.3 million miles - around nine times the distance between Earth and the Moon. That may sound far, but it's relatively close in space terms: NASA considers anything passing within 120 million miles of Earth a NEO.
The first of tomorrow's asteroids is also the fastest, clocking speeds of 57,000 miles per hour.
The other Easter weekend asteroids are 2020 GU1 (9:48 A.M. UTC), 2020 GG (4:21 P.M. UTC) and 2004 FG11 (7:00 P.M. UTC). At 1,246ft long, the largest, 2004 FG11, is as big as the Empire State Building.
A big asteroid impact possible?
Astronomers are currently tracking nearly 2,000 asteroids, comets and other objects that threaten our pale blue dot - and new ones are found every day.
Comment: Which means there are many hundreds of thousands more they don't see. Most people haven't the foggiest conception of just how vast the S-C-A-L-E of space is - even in Earth's 'immediate neighborhood'.
Earth hasn't seen an asteroid of apocalyptic scale since the space rock that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.
Comment: Not true. Comets ended the last Ice Age ca. 12,000 years ago and wiped out almost all humans and many species, not least mammoths and mastodons.
However, smaller objects capable of flattening an entire city crash into Earth every so often.
One a few hundred feet across devastated 800 square miles of forest near Tunguska in Siberia on June 30, 1908. Another one may have created a giant crater in Nigeria end of March 2020.
"NASA knows of no asteroid or comet currently on a collision course with Earth, so the probability of a major collision is quite small. In fact, as best as we can tell, no large object is likely to strike the Earth any time in the next several hundred years," NASA says.
That could change in the coming months or years, however, as the space agency constantly revises objects' predicted trajectories.
Even if they were to hit our planet, the vast majority of asteroids would not wipe out life as we know it. Global catastrophes are only triggered when objects larger than 3,000 feet smash into Earth, according to NASA.
Comment: It appears things are getting more lively overhead every month. One might argue that it it improved detection techniques finding what was already there. But more and more "moons" are also being found around the gas giant planets. Would it not be more logical to conclude the solar system is entering a 'dustier', more densely populated, and therefore more dangerous region of space?
A sample from the last 12 months: