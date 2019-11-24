Fire in the Sky
Gigantic, 500ft asteroid to fly past Earth on Monday & come back in 7 years
Sun, 24 Nov 2019 06:45 UTC
The space rock, called 2019 VF1, was discovered this year and will pass Earth at about 4:09am GMT on Monday.
The asteroid is 492 feet in diameter and travels more than 60 times faster than a Boeing 747 jet.
NASA has officially registered it as a "near-Earth object" bound to make a "close approach" to our planet. But not too close, the space agency reassured. The asteroid is set to swoosh by at a distance that is around 13 times farther from Earth than the Moon.
It will return and come close to Earth again on November 2026.
- Gigantic, 500ft asteroid to fly past Earth on Monday & come back in 7 years
Quote of the Day
The scientific discourse misses the fact that the ability to deny is an amazing human phenomenon, a product of sheer complexity of our emotional, linguistic, moral and intellectual lives. Denial is a complex unconscious defense mechanism for coping with guilt, anxiety and other disturbing emotions aroused by reality.
I find this interesting from the above article: 'Alex' said that dissenting experts, protesting against the doctoring of their work, were invited...
I had plans in the mid 70s to contract with Halliburton as a oil well cementer and go overseas to the Mideast. But the wife put a stop to that...
Thank you SOTT ... lovely inspiring read! From my experience, after the loss of two of my dearest ones, I can only say that the effects of daily...
This would be a good time for Trump Junior to run for mayor of NewYork. Trump Junior could do a better job than Bloomberg for sure.
Interesting show! I like the point Harrison made about reviewing ones life while being here. I think Edgar Cayce said something like: it is much...