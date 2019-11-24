© A Owen / Pixabay

Traveling more than 60 times faster than a Boeing jet, a huge asteroid is on course to skirt by Earth only to return seven years later.The space rock, called 2019 VF1, was discovered this year and will pass Earth at about 4:09am GMT on Monday.NASA has officially registered it as a "near-Earth object" bound to make a "close approach" to our planet. But not too close, the space agency reassured. The asteroid is set to swoosh by at a distance that is around 13 times farther from Earth than the Moon.It will return and come close to Earth again on November 2026.