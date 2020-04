Some are suggesting that the current crisis is the end of globalization, or that it will wipe out the New World Order altogether... but they are wrong. In fact, this crisis is the globalists' dream, and what we are witnessing is the birth of a totalitarian control grid the likes of which could scarcely have been imagined before this pandemic panic kicked off. Welcome to the Corona World Order.For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).SHOW NOTES: CEPI (The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation) Coronavirus: China using app to track quarantined citizens (1m01s - 2m15s)Samuel Edward Konkin III - An Agorist Primer PDF and Audiobook