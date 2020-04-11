© REUTERS / Matthew Brown

"We are going to fundamentally, not only reevaluate, but take actions that will start to undermine the long term relationship that many of us have supported," Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska told CNN in describing the messages from the senators to the Saudi Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, during that call late last month.

"We'll see what he says," Sullivan stated, adding, "But at this point actions are going to speak a lot of louder than words".



"Texas is mad," Sen. Ted Cruz bluntly stated, according to another source who was on the call.



"The anger from the senators was unlike anything I have heard from this group," the source said.

"The Saudi kingdom is supposed to be our friend. We are a military ally. We are a diplomatic ally," Cruz said on CNBC on March 30, adding, "You are not behaving like a friend when you are trying to destroy thousands and thousands of small businesses all across Texas and the country."

"We're not bluffing, Sullivan said, adding, "Not even remotely."

"I said ambassador, with all due respect, I don't want to hear any talking points from you until you hear from all, I think there's 11 or 12 on the call," Sullivan stated.



"At the end if you still feel the need to provide us with your talking points that is fine. But I organized this call so you could hear the anger from the voices of senators who have traditionally supported the US-Saudi relationship," he continued.

During a contentious call with the Saudi Ambassador in Washington, a group of 13 senators from oil-producing states voiced their frustration over the oil price war that is damaging US producers and threatened to upend the US-Saudi relationship.The senators have grown increasingly angry as oil prices have plunged as a result of a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which comes as the coronavirus continues to devastate the country.Countless workers, many of them in Republican-leaning states like Texas, could lose their jobs. Some shale oil drillers that took on too much debt won't survive at all. These senators are blaming Saudi Arabia because it is considered a strategic ally of the US.The senators say they are ready to act.On Saturday the same group of senators will speak with the Saudi Energy Minister, Khalid al-Falih. They don't plan to hold back their ire, as they press for a solution.At one point Trump said that the lower oil prices are good for everyday Americans and added that he would enter the fray at the right time. In the last week or so, he has put in a more concerted effort to broker a solution to the crisis, with phone calls to his Russian and Saudi Arabian counterparts.During the press briefing on Thursday night, Trump called an impending deal between the Saudis and Russians to cut production a "very acceptable agreement". US diplomats spent Friday trying to urge Saudi Arabia to cement the deal, sources declared, but so far, they have come up empty-handed.And after OPEC members and other major energy powers met on Thursday, Russia and Saudi Arabia called off their brutal price war. They are now pushing dozens of major crude producers toward a deal that would slash production and help stabilize a market that's been rocked by the crisis.But there is no definite solution to the problem yet, with Mexico still refusing to cut its supply. Trump stated on Friday that the US would cut oil production by 250,000 barrels a day so that Mexico would cut its output by only 100,000 barrels a day, but it is unclear if that proposition will succeed.