© Russian Consulate in Harbin

Just out of its own fight against the coronavirus, China has sent several tons of medical supplies as well as a team of virologists and doctors that will share their firsthand experience with their Russian colleagues.Invited by the city authorities of Moscow, the Chinese medical team boarded their flight on Saturday, Russia's consulate in Harbin, China said. The task force is comprised of "renowned Chinese virologists and doctors who have huge clinical experience and practical knowledge," the consulate stated.The mission, run by China's National Health Commission, isn't restricted to experience sharing only. Heilongjiang province, which borders Russia's Far East, has also sent "several tons" of protective gear and equipment to support Russia's frontline hospitals and first responders.Last week, 26 tons of humanitarian cargo arrived from China, with face masks, respirators, hazmat suits, and infrared thermometers donated by Beijing.In February, when the coronavirus epidemic was raging through Hubei province and the rest of China, Russia sent similar cargo of protective suits and masks, along with crucial medicine and other essentials.Beijing officially claims to have largely defeated Covid-19 following several months of stringent lockdown and enormous effort made by the government and medical community.Recently, it emerged that Wuhan, the epicenter of the crisis, has recorded no new cases in a week; the city is steadily opening up, as are other places throughout China.