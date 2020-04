© Official FBI Photo



Declassified footnote lays out intelligence community concerns about Steele's ties to Russia and disinformationKey FBI officials failed to review an intelligence file identifying Christopher Steele's ties to Russian oligarchs and were later advised some of the information he provided agents in his dossier appeared to be misinformation planted by Russian intelligence, according to declassified information made public Friday.Checking such files is a basic procedure in a counterintelligence probe when an informant is involved, officials told Just the News.The footnote states that an FBI intelligence analyst and a supervisory special agent working on the Crossfire Hurricane probe admitted they "did not recall reviewing information in Steele's Delta file documenting Steele's frequent contacts with representatives for multiple Russian oligarchs in 2015.""In addition to the information in Steele's Delta file documenting Steele's frequent contacts with representatives for multiple Russian oligarch, we identified reporting the Crossfire Hurricane team received [redacted] indicating the potential for Russia disinformation influencing Steele's election reporting," a second footnote revealed.File RedactedHorowitzFootnotes.pdf That same footnote reveals a separate report to the FBI, dated 2017, "contained information ... that the public reporting about the details of Trump's [REDACTED] activities in Moscow during a trip in 2013 were false, and that they were the product of RIS 'infiltra[ing] a source into the network' of a [REDACTED] who compiled a dossier of information on Trump's activities." RIS is an acronym for Russian intelligence services.Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who worked to get the footnotes declassified, said FridayThe FBI's blind pursuit of the investigation, despite exculpatory and contradictory information, only legitimized the narrative.You can read the newly declassified documents here.File RedactedHorowitzFootnotes.pdf