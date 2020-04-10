Neuske Farms in the western part of the state just welcomed a new and unique member to their family - a two-headed goat.The goat was born last Sunday, and is one of about 1,000 goats born on the farm this year. His name is 'Janus,' named after the ancient Roman god who also had two faces.The Neuske family says they want to keep the goat as a pet, and they hope he survive."We understand and respect that people may have different opinions about our little Janus," the family said in a Facebook post. "We made the decision care for this unique baby and are willing to share this rare and special experience with others."The family says he has about a 50-50 chance to survive.