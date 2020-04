© Reuters/The Stream

Many of the principles set forth by the Supreme Court in Packingham lead to what appellants believe is the natural progression of the law to hold that social media companies are liable for First Amendment violations, given the progression of technology and its infiltration into the daily lives of nearly every single person," the pair said in their final brief.

© US Court of Appeals

Apple, Google, Facebook, and Twitter must face a lawsuit brought in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals accusing the companies ofand thus in violation of the First Amendment when they suppress protected speech.The case argues as an example of tech giants suppressing protected speech.Freedom Watch argues that its growth on Google-owned YouTube has been deliberately suppressed by the tech giant in the wake of Donald Trump's election as President.In a letter, the D.C. circuit court said that in order to contain potential health risks arising from the virus,