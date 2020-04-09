© Ian Graham



the 34.4 cm that fell on Friday beat the previous record of 6.4 cm from 1967 by 28 cm

Anhas led to the biggest snow-clearing effort since the blizzard of March 2017 and, with everyone's nerves already frayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, harsh words from the city's mayor for citizens "whining" about the state of city roads.Snow fell in Thompson four of the six days from April 2 to April 7, setting records on three of them. The 15.6 centimetres that fell last Thursday was the most since 6.8 cm of snow in 1995, whileOnly 2.8 cm fell April 4, well below the 1973 record of 8.4 cm,Friday's snowfall in Thompson was higher than any day in April up to 2010. The previous highest one-day amount was 22.6 cm and the average snowfall for the entire month of April up to 2010 was 23 cm.the first year of Environment Canada historical records available online, when there was 84 cm. The normal amount of snow on the ground at the end of March is 45 cm, slightly more than half of what Thompson had yesterday. The most snow that has ever been on the ground in Thompson is 91 cm, in January and February 1968 and in April 1967.but that having snow in April is not. This year's massive dump is the result of low pressure systems over central and Northern Manitoba that have created variable weather and, at times, significant snowfall.