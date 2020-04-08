Miroslav Krstić offers this translation of a piece by Tanjug which appeared on Vidovdan.



. My moment of clarity came a little later", says Moyn.He said he wanted internationalism to coincide with the awakening of progressive policies, but that"My writing on human rights is also a way of self-reflection on all these events," says Moyn, who has written four books on human rights.He states that, at the time of the bombing of the FRY, he had the task of "public diplomacy" - to serve up some facts to the media about the war.The problem is, there were few journalists researching their own facts independently. In Vietnam, journalists went scouting more for their own exclusive truth, which is not the case with the wars waged by American today", the professor said.He also believes that it is true that the bombing of Yugoslavia did not have its own Seymour Hersh who, through his research, overthrew the dominant narrative of the Vietnam War.Moyn also spoke about the fact that"It's especially true when a permanent member of the Security Council is wages war, like Russia in the Crimea or the US. I think American exceptionalism cares less about peace and more about humanity. Americans worry about how prisoners will be treated or how many civilians are killed by drones, but they do not appear to care about endless war as such. This is something new... ", Moyn suggests.He also believes that there have been few successful humanitarian interventions in the world that have helped reduce problems and suffering. In this regard, politicians have failed.Moyn also maintains that the intellectuals in the 90s failed to see what was really going on, which was the awakening of the imperial world after the end of the bilateral Cold War regime., the historian concludes.