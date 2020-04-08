On today's MindMatters we look back to the remaining fragments of G.I. Gurdjieff's teachings and exercises so that they may not be lost to obscurity, and forward, because this time we're living in necessitates their use. In addition to these issues, Fr. Azize speaks of his own synthesis of these ideas regarding his work in the priesthood and the Christian tradition. Finally, a brief but informed survey of some other important Gurdjieff books. In these times of accelerated change, what if anything can Gurdjieff's work do to assist us in our response to it, and our working on ourselves?
Running Time: 01:04:53
Download: MP3 — 59.4 MB
Gurdjieff: Mysticism, Contemplation, & Exercises George Adie: A Gurdjieff Pupil in Australia.
Suggestions for a Basic Gurdjieff Bibliography (courtesy of Fr. Azize)
Gurdjieff (essential):
- Beelzebub's Tales to His Grandson
- Meetings with Remarkable Men
- Life Is Real Only Then, When "I Am"
- Gurdjieff's Early Talks, 1914-1931
- Transcripts of Gurdjieff's Meetings 1941-1946, 2nd ed.
- Paris Meetings 1943
- In Search of the Miraculous (essential)
- The Psychology of Man's Possible Evolution
- The Fourth Way
- A Record of Meetings
- A Further Record
- John G. Bennett, Witness: The Story of a Search
- Solange Claustres, Becoming Conscious with Mr Gurdjieff
- Thomas and Olga de Hartmann, Our Life with Mr Gurdjieff
- Kathryn C. Hulme, Undiscovered Country
- Dorothy Philpotts, Discovering Gurdjieff
- Irmis P. Popoff, Gurdjieff: His Work on myself ... with others ... for the Work
- Tcheslaw Tchekhovitch, Gurdjieff: A Master in Life
- Gurdjieff and the Women of the Rope
- John G. Bennett, Gurdjieff: Making a New World
- John G. Bennett, A Spiritual Psychology
- Jane Heap, Notes
- Maurice Nicoll, Notes Taken at Meetings January 18, 1934 to April 28, 1934
- Maurice Nicoll, Selections from Meetings in 1953
- Maurice Nicoll, Simple Explanation of Work Ideas
- Jeanne de Salzmann, Reality of Being
- A.L. Staveley, Themes I, II, and III
- Jean Vaysse, Toward Awakening
- Gurdjieff's Emissary in New York, Talks and Lectures with A.R. Orage 1924-1931