Nebojsa Malic

A dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia on oil production levels would have been bad at any other time, but the Covid-19 pandemic made it so much worse. There will be time for blame later; the world needs an oil 'ceasefire' now.In almost a month since Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates ramped up production - ostensibly to punish Russia for refusing to accept additional cuts under OPEC+ quotas -Just days later,as almost half the world - from North America to Europe and the Indian subcontinent - found itself stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.Oilprice.com analyst Arthur Berman wrote on Monday in a gloomy retrospective.Its shale oil prospectors have been behind the boom in production over the past decade, and the emergence of America as a major oil supplier since 2015. Their success depended on arbitrage between Brent and WTI, however. Now that it has gone negative,Energy analysts all seem to agree that MarketWatch pointed at Russia, while OilPrice.com blamed the Saudis, for instance.All three countries actually need the price of oil to be much higher.according to multiple estimates. The current price war has pushed it down to $20 at times, and it might keep falling even with a deal.Last week,he added The howls of protest that followed from Saudi officials - from Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman - were the dead giveaway thatPrince bin Salman, one of the king's sons, "expressed his surprise at the attempts to bring Saudi Arabia into hostilities against the shale oil industry, which is completely false as our Russian friends recognize well," according to AP. Sure, just as Captain Renault was shocked that there was gambling at Rick's casino in Casablanca.- not after years of demonization and sanctions by the US establishment, which continued under President Donald Trump thanks to the spurious 'Russiagate' scandal -He even sent medical equipment to the US last week, to outraged shrieks from professional Russophobes across the think-tank-sphere.On the other hand, the peculiar partnership formed after WWII - in which Uncle Sam provides the military machine to keep the House of Saud in power, while Riyadh provides the fuel for it - has frayed in recent years. Though Trump has kept up an absolutely hostile line on the Saudis' number-one enemy, Iran, and a firm friendship with the kingdom's de-facto regent Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he has also boasted about the US achieving energy independence. Whether he intended this or not, it reminded the Saudis of the geopolitical clout they lost since the 1970s, when their oil embargo plunged the US into a deep recession.Even as he praised individual leaders as friends and good people,arguing that China has "taken advantage" of the US for far too long. Now he is blaming China for the virus - and OilPrice.com editorialized on Tuesday.All of this suggests that some kind of truce in the oil price war is forthcoming. Perhaps, with the constructive participation of all sides, it might even turn into some kind of long-term peace. Already reeling from the economic fallout of the coronavirus, the world sure could use it.