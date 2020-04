© Screenshot from 'Moon" Sony Pictures (2009)

and Russia believes it may lead to the grimmest of consequences like many policies of territorial expansion did in the past. Russia's space agency was not impressed by President Donald Trump's executive order, which doesn't see space "as a global commons."said Sergey Savelyev, Roscosmos deputy director responsible for international cooperation.He was responding to thelegally speaking.Trump's executive order declared It's not the first time that the US has eyed outer space resources. In 2015, Congress signed a law paving the way for American companies to harvest what they find on the Moon and asteroids."History saw examples of nations deciding its interests required grabbing territories. Everybody remembers what comes out of it," Savelyev warned.