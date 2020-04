© Reuters / Kevin Lamarque



The Trump Administration has designated a white supremacist group a terror organization, marking the first time the U.S. has ever made such a move, according to the Associated Press. designation , which will make it illegal for Americans to engage with the organization and freezes any assets it may have in U.S. jurisdictions, the Associated Press reported.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his counterterrorism coordinator Nathan Sales announced the step."These designations are unprecedented," Sales said, according to the Associated Press. "This is the first time the United States has ever designated white supremacist terrorists, illustrating how seriously this administration takes the threat. We are taking actions no previous administration has taken to counter this threat."In 2016, it was alleged to have trained two Swedes who later carried out a series of terrorist attacks in Gothenburg, Sweden, which includes bombing a cafe and attempting to bomb a campfire housing refugees, U.S. officials said according to the Associated Press.While it was not made immediately clear what the practical impact of the designation will be since the Russian Imperial Movement is relatively small without major international reach like terror groups such as Al-Qaeda or ISIS, it will make it easier for national security prosecutors at the Justice Department to bring terrorism-related charges against anyone who engages in financial transactions with affiliates off the group. The designation has also been used to bar entry to the U.S. by members of named groups.