© AFP / Justin Tallis

The oil market could be put under "extreme physical pressure" if major global oil producers fail to reach a deal to cut output, Fitch Solutions has said.According to the agency's report, a fall in demand and an increase in supply could result in more than 20 million barrels per day of excess oil."While it is unlikely that nominal storage capacity will be breached, it is possible that the sheer scale of the oversupply will overwhelm global logistics chains, plunging Brent into single-digit lows," Fitch analysts said.According to the CEO of Russia's wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, Moscow and Riyadh are "very close" to striking a deal on oil production cuts.Oil was trading down on Monday after the delay of OPEC+ talks, with Brent sliding almost two percent to $33 per barrel. US crude benchmark WTI dropped 3.7 percent to around $27 a barrel.