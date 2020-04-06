Puppet Masters
Rejected! Taliban claims US is violating Doha peace deal
RFE/RL
Mon, 06 Apr 2020 12:45 UTC
Leggett also wrote that the militant group "must reduce violence" and warned that the U.S. military will continue to defend Afghanistan's security forces if attacked, in line with the terms of the agreement.
In a statement issued earlier in the day, the Taliban accused U.S. and Afghan forces of conducting raids and air strikes against the group in noncombat zones and of launching operations on civilian areas.
It also chastised the Afghan government for delaying the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners as promised in the agreement signed by the United States and the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha, on February 29.
The militants claim they have reduced their attacks compared with last year and warned that continued violations would create "an atmosphere of mistrust" that would "damage the agreements" and "increase the level of fighting."
The Doha deal calls for the Afghan government to release 5,000 detained Taliban fighters as a confidence-building measure ahead of formal peace talks aimed at ending the country's 18-year conflict.
The Taliban has vowed to release some 1,000 Afghan government troops and civilian workers it is holding.
So much of what goes on between people is subliminally; so little is communicated openly. We talk and smile, have dinner together, discuss business and politics, celebrate holiday, and all the while other things are going on inside of us where no one else can enter and where we do not enter with full consciousness either.
Recent Comments
As long as this has all t he sex bot jokes, time for sad, seriously!) news. 'Pussy Galore'; (actress Honor Blackman) just passed away. Gets the...
I'm crying over the lost 60 seconds spent reading this story...
Censorship ....really, Sott
I recently heard The Kinks' Waterloo Station, and thought, you folks hear that, and think of a place. I hear the song.* (Is the SF's ItchyKoo...
This is a scary storm. Imagine the fools stupid enough to ride in an aceaongoing ferry 'because the government says it's safer', when they flee a...
Comment: Meanwhile the chaos and killing continue, but reports wildly differ: