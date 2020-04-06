© The Duran

"This is an unprecedented event. The great financial crisis happened over a number of years. This is happening in a matter of months - a matter of weeks." Unlike in the 2008 financial crisis when a glut of subprime debt, layered with trillions in CDOs and CDO squareds, sent home prices to stratospheric levels before everything crashed scarring an entire generation of homebuyers, due to the coronavirus pandemic. And unfortunately this time the crisis will be far worse, because as Bloomberg reports. And unless the plan to buy time works - and as we reported earlier there is a distinct possibility the Treasury's plan to provide much needed liquidity to America's small businesses may be on the verge of collapse - Borrowers who lost income from the coronavirus, which is already a skyrocketing number as the 10 million new jobless claims in the past two weeks attests. But as Bloomberg notes, it's not a payment holiday and eventually homeowners they'll have to make it all up. According to estimates by Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi, "The forbearance program allows everybody to press pause on their current circumstances and take a deep breath. Then we can look at what the world might look like in six or 12 months from now and plan for that." "This is an unprecedented event," said Susan Wachter, professor of real estate and finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She also points out another way the current crisis is different from the 2008 GFC: "if the pandemic has taught us anything, it's how quickly everything can change. Just weeks ago, mortgage lenders were predicting the biggest spring in years for home sales and mortgage refinances." Meanwhile lenders - like everyone else - are operating in the dark, with no way of predicting the scope or duration of the pandemic or the damage it will wreak on the economy. If the virus recedes soon and the economy roars back to life, then the plan will help borrowers get back on track quickly. But "Nobody has any sense of how long this might last," said Andrew Jakabovics, a former Department of Housing and Urban Development senior policy adviser who is now at Enterprise Community Partners, a nonprofit affordable housing group. But if the economic turmoil is long-lasting, said Tendayi Kapfidze, Chief Economist at LendingTree. "If a large percentage of the servicing book - let's say 20-30% of clients you take care of - don't have the ability to make a payment for six months, most servicers will not have the capital needed to cover those payments," he explained. "I expect policy makers to do whatever they can to hold the line on a financial crisis," Kapfidze said hinting at just a trace of a conflict of interest as his firm may well be next to fold if its borrowers declare a payment moratorium. "And that means preventing foreclosures by any means necessary." Take for example Laura Habberstad, a bar manager in Washington, D.C., who got a reprieve from her lender but needs time to catch up. The coronavirus snatched away her income, as it has for millions, and replaced it with uncertainty. The restaurant and beer garden where she works was forced to temporarily shut down. Laura has no idea when she'll get her job back, nor does she have any idea how to look for a new job. After all, how do you search for another hospitality job during a global pandemic? Now she's living in Oregon with her mother, whose travel agency was also forced to close. Habberstad said: "I don't know how I'm going to pay my mortgage and my condo dues and still be able to feed myself. I just hope that, once things open up again, we who are impacted by Covid-19 are given consideration and sufficient time to bring all payments current without penalty and in a manner that does not bring us even more financial hardship." Borrowers must contact their lenders to get help and avoid black marks on their credit reports, according to provisions in the stimulus package passed by Congress last week. That includes loans that are not federally backed, so they aren't covered by the government's program. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has convened a task force to deal with which collect payments and are required to compensate bondholders even if homeowners miss them. The group was supposed to make recommendations by March 30. Quicken Chief Executive Officer Jay Farner said in an interview. But not Quicken, of course. has a strong enough balance sheet to serve its borrowers while paying holders of bonds backed by its mortgages, Farner said, although something tells us that in 6-8 weeks his view will change dramatically. Until then, the company plans to almost triple its call center workers by May to field the expected onslaught of borrowers seeking support, he said. Ironically, as Bloomberg concludes, Habberstad, the bar manager, was staffing up for big crowds at the beer garden, which is across from National Park, home of the World Series champions. Then came coronavirus. Now, she's dependent on her unemployment check of $440 a week. she said.