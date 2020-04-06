© Illustration/REUTERS/Maryanne Murray

It's the most dramatic government intervention into our lives since World War II. To fight the coronavirus outbreak, governments across the globe have closed schools, travel and businesses big and small. Many observers have fretted about the economic costs of throwing millions of people out of work and millions of students out of school.Now, three weeks after the United States and other countries took sweeping suppression steps that could last months or more, some public health specialists are exploring a different consequence of the mass shutdown: the thousands of deaths likely to arise unrelated to the disease itself.None of this is to downplay the chilling death toll COVID-19 threatens, or to suggest governments shouldn't aggressively respond to the crisis.A recent report by researchers from Imperial College London helped set the global lockdown in motion, contending that coronavirus could kill 2 million Americans and 500,000 people in Great Britain unless governments rapidly deployed severe social distancing measures. To truly work, the report said, the suppression effort would need to last, perhaps in an on-again, off-again fashion, for up to 18 months.In the United States, the White House this week said the final toll could rise to 240,000 dead. States have responded to the dire warnings, and the escalating number of cases revealed each day, by extending stay-at-home shutdowns.The medical battle against COVID-19 is developing so rapidly that no one knows how it will play out or what the final casualty count will be. But researchers say history shows that responses to a deep and long economic shock, coupled with social distancing, will trigger health impacts of their own, over the short, mid and long term.Here is a look at some.Trapped at home with their abusers, some domestic violence victims are already experiencing more frequent and extreme violence, said Katie Ray-Jones, the chief executive officer of the National Domestic Violence Hotline."There are special populations that are going to have impacts that go way beyond COVID-19," said Ray-Jones, citing domestic violence victims as one.Students, parents and teachers all face challenges adjusting to remote learning, as schools nationwide have been closed and online learning has begun.Some experts are concerned that students at home, especially those living in unstable environments or poverty, will miss more assignments.Among the most vulnerable: the more than 6 million special education students across the United States. Without rigorous schooling and therapy, these students face a lifetime of challenges.Special needs students "benefit the most from highly structured and customized special education," said Sharon Vaughn, executive director of the The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas. "This means that they are the group that are most likely to be significantly impacted by not attending school both in the short and long term."In New Jersey, Matawan's Megan Gutierrez has been overwhelmed with teaching and therapy duties for her two nonverbal autistic sons, eight and 10. She's worried the boys, who normally work with a team of therapists and teachers, will regress. "For me, keeping those communications skills is huge, because if they don't, that can lead to behavioral issues where they get frustrated because they can't communicate," Gutierrez said.Some researchers caution that suicide rates might not spike so high. The conventional wisdom is that more people will kill themselves amid skyrocketing unemployment, but communities could rally around a national effort to defeat COVID-19 and the rates may not rise, said Anne Case, who researches health economics at Princeton University. "Suicide is hard to predict even in the absence of a crisis of Biblical proportions," Case said.This week, the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, relaxed its strict social isolation policies after the apparent suicides of two cadet seniors in late March, The Gazette, a Colorado Springs newspaper, reported. While juniors, sophomores and freshmen had been sent home, the college seniors were kept isolated in dorms, and some had complained of a prison-like setting. Now, the seniors will be able to leave campus for drive-thru food and congregate in small groups per state guidelines.Local health departments run programs that treat chronic diseases such as diabetes. They also help prevent childhood lead poisoning and stem the spread of the flu, tuberculosis and rabies.The department had to cut a family planning program that provided birth control to women below the poverty line and a program that tested for and treated sexually transmitted diseases. She worries a depression will cause more harm."I honestly don't think we could be much leaner and still be viable, which is a scary thing to think about," Moehrle said.Those setbacks in income and health often mean people die earlier, said Till von Wachter, a University of California Los Angeles professor who researches the impact of job loss. Von Wachter said his research of past surges in unemployment suggests displaced workers could lose, on average, a year and a half of lifespan.Von Wachter cites measures he believes could mitigate the effects of unemployment. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act approved by the White House last week includes emergency loans to businesses and a short-time compensation program that could encourage employers to keep employees on the payroll.Young adults entering the job market during the coronavirus suppression may pay an especially high price over the long term.Thousands of college graduates will enter a job market at a time global business is frozen. Jason Gustave, a senior at William Paterson University in New Jersey who will be the first in his family to graduate from college, had a job in physical therapy lined up. Now his licensure exam is postponed and the earliest he could start work is September."It all depends on where the economy goes," he said. "Is there a position still available?"In the weeks ahead, a clearer picture of the disease's devastation will come into focus, and governments and health specialists will base their fatality estimates on a stronger factual grounding."Depressions are deadly for people, poor people especially," he said.