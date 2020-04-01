© Jessica Gow/TT News Agency/AFP/Getty



The prime minister, Stefan Löfven, has urged Swedes to behave "as adults" and not to spread "panic or rumours"

The Øresund Bridge - yes, that bridge - is an engineering marvel linking the Swedish city of Malmö and Copenhagen that normally transports 70,000 people daily. It has fallen eerily silent. Denmark is under coronavirus lockdown, and the Danes have imposed strict border controls. On the Swedish side, the Øresund remains open, although, understandably not many are making that journey.It feels surreal in Sweden just now. Working from my local cafe, I terror-scroll through Twitter seeing clips of deserted cities, or army trucks transporting the dead in Italy,The global pandemic has closed down Europe's economies and confined millions of people across the continent to their homes.(it's mainly indie fare: The Peanut Butter Falcon and Mr Jones were on at my local arthouse over the weekend).The precautions that Swedes have been advised to adopt - no gatherings of more than 50 people (revised down from 500 last Friday), avoid social contact if over 70 or ill, try to work from home, table service only in bars and restaurants - seem to have allayed public fears that the shocking images from hospitals in Italy and Spain could be repeated here.. "We're not testing enough, we're not tracking, we're not isolating enough - we have let the virus loose," said Prof Cecilia Söderberg-Nauclér, a virus immunology researcher at the Karolinska Institute. "They are leading us to catastrophe."Strong words, but. A 300-year history of efficient and transparent public administration, and"I trust that the doctors working with the government know what they are doing, so I suppose we're as well prepared as we can be," Robert Andersson, 50, a vendor manager in IT who lives in Södermalm, Stockholm, said.Simon Strand, 30, a business consultant in Östermalm, Stockholm, agrees. "There is no reason to believe the authorities are not paying attention," he said.Anders Tegnell, Sweden's chief epidemiologist, who is leading the government's handling of the crisis,. Just don't call it "herd immunity", a phrase that Tegnell, and the authorities, have steadfastly refused to use.It says much for the transparency and accountability that Swedes expect from public figures that Tegnell remains so accessible to the media. With criticism of Sweden's response to Covid-19 mounting, he has the slightly exasperated tone of a man tired of repeating the obvious when asked what he thinks of the growing concern and calls for a city-wide quarantine of Stockholm, given the very recent spike in cases there. On Monday, Sweden said it had recorded 3,700 cases and 110 deaths."Yes, there has been an increase but it's not traumatic so far. Of course, we're going into a phase in the epidemic where we'll see a lot more cases in the next few weeks, more people in the ICU,."Sweden's nearest EU neighbours - the Danes, Finns, and Norwegians - have accepted a lockdown strategy, closing schools, workplaces, and borders weeks ago.But such a situation may become inevitable. "The government thinks they can't stop it, so they've decided to let people die," Söderberg-Nauclér said. "They don't want to listen to the scientific data that's presented to them. They trust the Public Health Agency [Folkhälsomyndigheten] blindly, but the data they have is weak - embarrassing even. We are seeing signs of a higher doubling rate than Italy, Stockholm will soon have an acute ICU shortage, and they don't understand that by then it will be too late to act. All of this is very dangerous."Tegnell gives such criticism short shrift:While there is a constant reappraisal of the situation, Tegnell says Sweden has the crisis under control. "We believe we have the most important measures in place already. Of course, we might have to do more things, but we're not there yet."For now, Swedes seem to believe him, going about their daily routines wondering if - not when - that point might be reached. Tegnell and the government have set their course, and while it is hard to doubt their sincerity,. Perhaps other Swedes privately feel the same, but so far are unwilling to give voice to such concerns.Orla Vigsö, a professor of crisis communications at Gothenburg University, sums up the dilemma.