© George Frey/Getty Images



The state of Utah has been rocked by 728 earthquakes in the weeks since a 5.7-magnitude tremor rattled residents of Salt Lake City and beyond last month.The biggest of the aftershocks, a 4.7-magnitude tremor, occurred an hour later and a second quake of the same size rocked region again around 1 p.m.The epicenter was a site 2.5 miles northeast of the city of Magna.Seismologists also noted the Utah earthquake has nothing to do with the 6.5-magnitude tremor that rocked Boise earlier this week. It was the first with a magnitude greater than 5 to strike Idaho in more than 50 years.Since the tremor Tuesday, the region has faced more than 30 aftershocks above 2.0 magnitudeExperts also determined that neither of the incidents in Boise or Magna are related to tectonic activity."Based on current scientific knowledge, there is no obvious relationship between the earthquake in Idaho and the Magna earthquake or large events on the Wasatch Fault," UUSS said in a tweet."The earthquake in Idaho was not related to Yellowstone, nor did it have any impact on the volcano."According to the Yellowstone volcano observatory monthly update, the volcano alert level is currently at normal.