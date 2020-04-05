The torrent of Americans filing for unemployment insurance skyrocketed last week as more than 6.6 million new claims were filed, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That brings to 10 million the total Americans who filed over the past two weeks.



Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected 3.1 million for last week, one week after 3.3 million filings in the first wave of what has been a record-shattering swelling of the jobless ranks. The previous week's total was revised higher by 24,000.

Borrowers who lost income from the coronavirus, which is already a skyrocketing number as the 10 million new jobless claims in the past two weeks attests, can ask to skip payments for as many as 180 days at a time on federally backed mortgages, and avoid penalties and a hit to their credit scores. But as Bloomberg notes, it's not a payment holiday and eventually homeowners they'll have to make it all up.



According to estimates by Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi, as many as 30% of Americans with home loans - about 15 million households - could stop paying if the U.S. economy remains closed through the summer or beyond.

The Domestic Box office (movie theaters) brought in a whopping $5,179 for the week of Mar 20-26. Down 100% from $204,193,406 the same week a year ago... These numbers are just incredible.

Today, the hundreds of families flocking to a church parking lot across town from Orlando's iconic resorts and theme parks are here for a starkly different reason: survival.



'In the amusement parks, the purpose or the outcome is about having joy or a thrill,' says mom-of-three Glenda Hernandez, winding down her window to speak with a DailyMail.com reporter.



'This is about having a child's belly full for the night or the next couple of nights on whatever they give us.'

In Amherst, home to the University of Massachusetts' largest campus, the pantry distributed 849% more food in March compared with the previous year. The second-largest increase in western Massachusetts was 748% at the Pittsfield Salvation Army pantry.

in March compared with the previous year. The second-largest increase in western Massachusetts was at the Pittsfield Salvation Army pantry. The Grace Klein community food pantry in Jefferson county, which has the largest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Alabama, provided 5,076 individuals with food boxes last week - a 90% increase on the previous week.

on the previous week. In southern Arizona, demand has doubled, with pantries supplying groceries to 4,000 households every day - double the number supplied in March 2019. "We saw an increase during the federal government shutdown but nothing as rapid, massive or overwhelming as this," said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of South Arizona.

Of course the main thing that is going to drive up prices is the fact that the system is being absolutely flooded with new money.

Many Americans have applauded the recent moves by the Federal Reserve, and just about everyone seems thrilled that big government checks are coming, but they won't be so thrilled when a loaf of bread costs five dollars and a gallon of milk costs ten dollars.

By law, food manufacturers must prevent anyone who is sick or has a communicable disease from handling, processing or preparing food for human consumption. But much of the food supply chain is staffed by low-wage workers, many of them undocumented immigrants with limited ties to health services.