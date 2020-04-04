© EPA-EFE/Francois Lenoir



"I apologise, we are with you. Today, Europe is mobilising alongside Italy. But that has not always been the case. It must be recognised that at the start of the crisis, faced with the need for a common European response, far too many thought only of their national problems."

Ursula von der Leyen has laid out plans to borrow and spend €100bn to stop firms in the EU laying off staff during the coronavirus pandemic, and has apologised to the Italian people for the bloc's lack of solidarity.The president of the European commission said she was confident the 27 member states would back her scheme,in reference to the post-second world war fund that rebuilt Europe.The EU's executive branch isunder which employees work reduced hours with some of their salary paid by the state.Von der Leyen said that such schemes, including Germany's Kurzarbeit system, had ensured the northern member states had been well placed to rebuild after the financial crisis in 2008.We are talking about €100bn of loans," she said. "It is an enormous amount of money ...This is a massive support of the European Union that is laid forward here."Von der Leyen saidfollowing criticism of a lack of support by EU member states for those most affected by the spread of Covid-19, including Italy and Spain.In an article published in the Italian newspaper, La Repubblica, on Thursday, Von der Leyen had sought to assuage some of the anger at the EU's stumbling performance.Germany and the Netherlands were among those resistant to the idea, which would make borrowing more expensive for the wealthier EU member states.Von der Leyen said that finance ministers would examine the commission's job retention plan next Tuesday.Countries will apply for loans from Brussels when they are "seriously threatened with a severe economic disturbance". The need for the fund will be reviewed after 12 months.as the withdrawal agreement rules out any further budgetary liabilities for the British government.