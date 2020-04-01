© Mark Thomas



A bitterly cold northerly wind, freezing temperatures and snow, yes snow, greeted Dubrovnik this morning as April opened with extreme weather.The hills and mountains in the wider Dubrovnik region have a dusting of snow, like icing sugar on a birthday cake, and still the sleety snow start to fall. The current temperature in Dubrovnik is a chilly 3 degrees andThe forecast for the rest of the day shows highs reaching 10 degrees with light rain and sleet all day.