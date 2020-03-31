© Ruptly





A senior official with Iran's state gas company has alleged that terrorists were behindon the pipeline transporting natural gas from the Islamic Republic to Turkey."This morning, terrorists attacked a natural gas pipeline inside Turkey near Iran's Bazargan border with Turkey," National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Dispatching Director Mehdi Jamshidi Dana said on Tuesday, as cited by Reuters., a guerilla group active in eastern Turkey, have attacked the pipeline in the past. NIGC spokesperson Mohammad Asgari, meanwhile, described the blast as an "incident" without linking it to terrorism. According to the NIGC, at least one person was killed.The explosion rocked the pipeline near the Gurbulak border gate with Iran in Turkey's eastern Agri Province around 6am local time. Turkish media reported that the loud blast sparked a massive fire that could be seen by residents in local villages, with flames rising up to 40 meters (131 feet).The flow of gas in the pipeline has been cut off as Turkish officials are. Turkish media did not report any fatalities on the ground.The pipeline, which has been a regular target of terrorists for decades, delivers about 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year from Iran to Turkey.