Snow blankets high Himachal
Snow on Friday blanketed high regions in Himachal Pradeshincluding many parts of China bordering Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, said Manmohan Singh IMD Shimla here today.

Kaza in Spiti is one and an half foot deep in snow, Chitkul has one foot, followed by Kalpa with four inches in Kinnaur district.

Keylong, the administrative headquarter of Lahaul-Spiti, is covered by six inches of snow and the tourist place Koksar has accumulated two feet of snow today.

Many high altitude places in Chamba, Shimla, Sirmour, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu have experienced heavy to mild snow, sending temperature plummeting across the state.