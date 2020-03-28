Earth Changes
Up to 2 feet of fresh snow blankets high regions of Himachal Pradesh, India
News Views Post
Fri, 27 Mar 2020 13:37 UTC
Kaza in Spiti is one and an half foot deep in snow, Chitkul has one foot, followed by Kalpa with four inches in Kinnaur district.
Keylong, the administrative headquarter of Lahaul-Spiti, is covered by six inches of snow and the tourist place Koksar has accumulated two feet of snow today.
Many high altitude places in Chamba, Shimla, Sirmour, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu have experienced heavy to mild snow, sending temperature plummeting across the state.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Up to 2 feet of fresh snow blankets high regions of Himachal Pradesh, India
- 17 inches of new snow in spring hits Yosemite National Park
- Who CARES about debt? Covid-19, corporate plunder, & the US plan of unlimited bank bailouts
- Best of the Web: Crisis and opportunity: A positive spin on the current coronavirus pandemic
- Fresh snowfall damages crops in North Kashmir
- Sweden refuses to lock down country despite coronavirus hysteria
- Why it is right to question the experts
- FBI chief vows to discover ex-agent's fate in Iran
- Large hailstones pound parts of Oklahoma
- Long-term analysis shows GM cotton no match for insects in India
- UK media generating confusion about death of Chloe Middleton: Coroner says 21-year-old did NOT 'die from Covid-19'
- Hailstones as big as baseballs shatter vehicle windows in Mid-Missouri
- SOTT Focus: In 2009 UK Government Experts Wildly Over-hyped Dangers of Swine Flu — is History Repeating With COVID-19?
- Edward Snowden's warning: Surveillance measures will outlast the pandemic
- The numbers just don't add up: Nearly 500,000 went to hospital in 2018-19 flu season but today there are not enough hospital beds for coronavirus patients?
- The propaganda of terror and fear: A lesson from recent history
- Best of the Web: Breaking ranks: Brazil's Bolsonaro questions need for COVID-19 lockdown, says deaths exaggerated for political purposes
- Mainstream media starting to ask questions - Laura Ingraham reports on faulty WHO coronavirus mortality rates
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Garden centre hoarding begins - Spring on hold across Europe
- Best of the Web: Renowed German mathematician and professor of statistics slams dramatization of Covid-19
- Who CARES about debt? Covid-19, corporate plunder, & the US plan of unlimited bank bailouts
- Best of the Web: Crisis and opportunity: A positive spin on the current coronavirus pandemic
- FBI chief vows to discover ex-agent's fate in Iran
- SOTT Focus: In 2009 UK Government Experts Wildly Over-hyped Dangers of Swine Flu — is History Repeating With COVID-19?
- Best of the Web: Breaking ranks: Brazil's Bolsonaro questions need for COVID-19 lockdown, says deaths exaggerated for political purposes
- 'The answer is no': Trump says WSJ story on suspending tariffs is 'just more fake news' and other corona-related news
- 'This is low, even for you': Hillary Clinton uses record coronavirus deaths to bash Trump, gets virtual punches herself
- Coronavirus-inspired terrorists are planning attacks, says DoJ report - but in a fear-charged climate, which is the real threat?
- Big Tech teams up with White House to battle Covid-19 - and spy on us all
- The corporate media obfuscates war crimes (especially now that everyone's distracted)
- 'Open your STUPIDLY abandoned plant': Trump lashes out at GM & Ford over ventilator delay
- Coincidence? Jeff Bezos sold $3.4bn of Amazon stock just before Covid-19 collapse
- Best of the Web: Covid19: If they lied then, why wouldn't they lie now?
- Trump pulls huge ratings as millions of Americans tune into daily WH briefings
- Gantz, closer to unity with Netanyahu, leaves voters 'betrayed', 'disappointed'
- The Noriega remix: US narcotrafficking charges against Maduro are a reprise of the Panama playbook
- WHO Director-General accused of covering up cholera epidemics in Africa
- North Macedonia becomes official NATO pawn
- EU drops QE nuke, investors fleeing to Russia
- The Syrian peace process is slowly beginning to look realistic
- Sweden refuses to lock down country despite coronavirus hysteria
- Why it is right to question the experts
- UK media generating confusion about death of Chloe Middleton: Coroner says 21-year-old did NOT 'die from Covid-19'
- Edward Snowden's warning: Surveillance measures will outlast the pandemic
- The numbers just don't add up: Nearly 500,000 went to hospital in 2018-19 flu season but today there are not enough hospital beds for coronavirus patients?
- The propaganda of terror and fear: A lesson from recent history
- Mainstream media starting to ask questions - Laura Ingraham reports on faulty WHO coronavirus mortality rates
- Best of the Web: Renowed German mathematician and professor of statistics slams dramatization of Covid-19
- Two hundred and thirty years of rights and liberties shredded: Why I oppose the lockdown
- WTC 7 NOT destroyed by fire on 9/11, concludes final University of Alaska Fairbanks report, formal "request for correction" will be made of Gov't
- 'No new patients until release': WATCH staff protest KIDNAPPING of Haiti hospital chief as Covid-19 takes root in country
- Not all Americans are fighting over toilet paper: Here are some good deeds people have done that remind us of our better instincts
- Public Hysteria Vs. Scientific Thinking
- Best of the Web: UK's empty supermarket shelves: Panic is not the problem
- FSB foiled ISIS attack in Southern Russia
- Two rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone - UPDATE: Another rocket fired toward American Embassy
- COVID-19: Member of Putin's staff infected; cases in Iran top 32,000; US Congress passes stimulus bill
- Greek authorities discover tunnels packed with military-grade weapons; extreme-left Turkish terrorists arrested
- Professors worry on-line classes will expose their radical leftist bias
- Yanis Varoufakis: Last night Julian Assange called me. Here is what we talked about
- Archaeologists call find at Brú na Bóinne World Heritage Site 'another Newgrange'
- Prehistoric artifacts suggest a Neolithic Era independently developed in New Guinea
- Scientists agree: Younger Dryas impact event wiped out ancient civilization
- Pepe Escobar - A meeting of Chinese and Greek/Latin stoicism
- How the Soviet Union defeated a smallpox epidemic in a matter of 19 days
- General Smedley Butler and the 'Wall Street Putsch' against President Roosevelt revisited
- Global human genomes reveal rich genetic diversity shaped by complex history
- Oldest modern bird fossil discovered, nicknamed the 'wonderchicken'
- Chaco Canyon: The life and death of one of America's most mysterious trees
- The legend and the truth about St. Patrick's Day
- Long lost ancient Maya kingdom unearthed in a backyard in Mexico
- Best of the Web: Mysterious 25,000-year-old circular structure built from bones of 60 mammoths discovered in Russia's forest steppe
- Standing at the precipice of a financial collapse: Time for a 21st century Pecora commission
- Ancient Indonesian rock art discovered
- Depicting plasma? Ancient 'mantis-man' petroglyph discovered in Iran
- Why was it so dangerous to live in Russia in the 1990s?
- 'Dead Sea Scrolls' at the Museum of the Bible are ALL forgeries
- Coronavirus and the sun: A lesson from the 1918 influenza pandemic
- Churchill's secret WWII army bunker discovered
- El Algar: Life in hilltop Iberian Bronze Age societies revealed in new analysis
- Billion-year-old algae and the discovery of newer genes hint at land plants' origin
- Researchers take 'strange' glimpse into neutron stars and symmetry violation
- NASA data shows gas is leaking from Uranus
- 18-year-old blind pianist is so talented that scientists are studying his brain to learn why
- Tsunami-like rampaging quasars can rip their host galaxies to shreds, new study reveals
- Australia found a way to save water from plastic pollution and we can start doing the same
- Coronavirus and disease from outer space - Q & A with Dr. Wickramasinghe
- Sleep inconsistency may increase risk to cardiovascular health
- Scientists 'reset' the age of stem cells from a supercentenarian who lived to 114
- Finally, an origin-of-life scientist debates evolution skeptic James Tour
- Squids can edit their own genes
- The size of Comet ATLAS
- Ancestor of all animals identified in Australian fossils
- Forget the woolly mammoth—let's resurrect some extinct plants
- String Theory: A dream and a nightmare
- Fragment of lost continent discovered off coast of Canada
- Russia to create first ever 3D Moon map to help decide where cosmonauts will land
- Explosion on the far side of the sun
- China's Chang'e 4 lander and Yutu 2 rover reawaken on far side of the moon
- The elusive 'ideal glass' would explain why glass exists at all
- Up to 2 feet of fresh snow blankets high regions of Himachal Pradesh, India
- 17 inches of new snow in spring hits Yosemite National Park
- Fresh snowfall damages crops in North Kashmir
- Large hailstones pound parts of Oklahoma
- Hailstones as big as baseballs shatter vehicle windows in Mid-Missouri
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Garden centre hoarding begins - Spring on hold across Europe
- Rare ozone hole opens over Arctic
- Swarms of bats dropping dead in Israel
- "Very large avalanche" buries road near Eisenhower Tunnel, Colorado
- Gunung Ibu volcano in Indonesia filmed erupting at night
- Indonesian volcano spews massive ash cloud 16,000 feet into the air
- Lightning bolt kills 2, injures 3 in Malawi
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Vortices cavitate at storm centre as Earth's atmosphere churns
- Rare noctilucent clouds photographed over South Pacific
- Heavy rains cause floods across Pernambuco and Alagoas states, Brazil
- Spring storm dumps up to foot of snow on the Wasatch Range, Utah
- Floods in Murcia, lots of rain in Alicante and snow on Canary Islands adversely impacting Spanish cultivation
- Frost in northern Italy heavily damages orchards
- Shallow 5.0 magnitude earthquake rattles West Texas: 'Like the vibration of a train, but bigger'
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines
- New Jersey official believes loud noise, shaking was sonic boom
- Video captures meteor fireball streaking over Florida
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Long-term analysis shows GM cotton no match for insects in India
- How Grandmother's gargling remedy could help abate the coronavirus
- Boost your immune system with herbs, food, supplements and lifestyle changes!
- This relaxation exercise can help you fall asleep in 60 seconds
- Barbara Loe Fisher: The National Plan to Vaccinate Every American
- US autism rates up 10 percent in new CDC report
- High salt diet weakens the immune system
- COVID-19 and the great Chinese statistics puzzle
- Bahrain, Belgium successfully treating coronavirus with hydroxychloroquine
- 'Utterly unreliable'! University of Oxford researchers stop relying on WHO for modeling data
- Not a surprise: Glyphosate-based herbicides are bad for your mental health
- Antiviral benefits of Elderberry
- The mind of Covid-19: Don't succumb to groupthink
- Best of the Web: Prepare for a real pandemic: Self-isolation may save lives, but it exacerbates mental health issues & loneliness
- The cardiovascular risk reduction benefits of a low-carbohydrate diet outweigh the potential increase in LDL-cholesterol
- New York hospitals treating coronavirus patients with vitamin C
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - ITN: CDC to Remove Misinfo on Vaccines | GMO Plant-Based Vaccine for COVID-19 | Cockroach Milk Good?
- Best of the Web: Dr. Aseem Malhotra: Lifestyle tips to hedge against respiratory illness
- Canada to spend $192M on developing COVID-19 vaccine
- UV radiation from the sun increases 'by a factor of 10' by summer and could be key in slowing COVID-19
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- People are now stocking Little Free Libraries with toilet paper and food for neighbors in need
- Musical scales are a prehistoric gift to the modern world
- Science review confirms yoga benefits your brain
- Free won't? How Libet's free will research is misrepresented
- How well do you know the back of your hand, really?
- Be conscious of what you are thinking
- For the full life experience, put down the devices and walk
- Best of the Web: Viktor Frankl: Saying Yes to Life in Difficult Times
- How nurturing hope can keep you healthier and happier
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Intentional Suffering: Paul and Gurdjieff on the True Meaning of Crucifixion
- People prone to disengage from difficult tasks and goals may experience greater cognitive decline after retirement
- Clash of perspectives on panpsychism: What it does—and does not—explain about consciousness
- Two revision strategies that can prepare you for an exam much better than restudying your notes
- The psychology behind why toilet paper, of all things, is the latest coronavirus panic buy
- 14th-century Italian advice on how to survive an epidemic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: 'Adulthood of Spirit' - How To Leave Behind Childish Things And Become Spiritually Mature
- Flashback: Is self-control just empathy with your future self?
- Most parents do not successfully transmit their political values to their children, study finds
- SOTT Focus: Natural Selection - The Jesus of Evolution
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Toilet paper crisis solved as government prints trillions of fresh, soft US dollar bills
- Washington accidentally shuts itself down with ban on non-essential businesses
- If we have to #StayAtHome, we'll take the house with us! Kyrgyzstan residents devise creative workaround for quarantine
- Attempted armed robbery in Nanaimo goes comically off the rails, one man charged
- Jonathan Pie: LOCKDOWN
- Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
- Best Hits: Russian foreign minister Lavrov's greatest achievements and public gaffes as he turns 70
- Penguin-perks: Penguins take tour of Chicago aquarium during shutdown
- Needing some humor? Bizarre new species of shark spawns smorgasbord of snarky memes
- DNC completes assimilation process - Tulsi backs Biden
- What to do when you run out of toilet paper
- Florida police warn of rogue cow on the run: Loose since January, 'faster than it looks'
- Jonathan Pie: Coronavirus - Survival of the richest!
- Nation's nerds wake to utopia where sports is cancelled, everyone stays at home and social interaction is forbidden
- Disaster at rally as Biden smudges note on hand reading, 'you are Joe Biden and you are running for president'
- Homebound residents across Italy sing together to stave off virus lockdown blues
- Coronavirus - It's Deadlier Than You Thought
- Prince Andrew self-isolates from Epstein investigation says Royal correspondent
- Jarvis Dupont: I'm every womxn
- Man stopped at Dublin Airport smuggling hand sanitiser into country
Quote of the Day
I told the Englishman that my alma mater was books, a good library. Every time I catch a plane, I have with me a book that I want to read - and that's a lot of books these days. If I weren't out here every day battling the white man, I could spend the rest of my life reading, just satisfying my curiosity - because you can hardly mention anything I'm not curious about.
Recent Comments
INFRASOUND damage is related to the heart, lungs, creating violent nausea for hours and even eye damage. From this site: [Link] I suspect those...
Will Bush finally be executed for his part in the whole tragedy?
It's true that it "wouldn't have happened if Hillary had won". Amerika would have been destroyed long before now if she had.
CIA "contract" agents are ordered to carry out every dirty trick in the book. Bet your bottom buck he "left Iran."
Good points. This is the guy who opened the whole Japan China epidemiologists say this started elsewhere and last year.