The chief surgeon and director at one of Haiti's major hospitals was kidnapped on his way into work, triggering protests from the facility's staff, who have refused to take any new patients until the doctor is freed.for the Bernard Mevs hospital in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince on Friday, an administrator at the facility told Reuters. Crowds gathered outside the hospital to demand for Bitar's release, chanting slogans and declining treatment for any new arrivals.Haitian President Jovenel Moise pleaded for Bitar's release in a national address on Friday, dubbing the surgeon a "general" in the war against the pandemic and calling on police and judicial authorities to do all in their power to find the kidnappers., telling reporters on Thursday that the country's borders, ports and airports would be closed starting at midnight, with exceptions made for cargo. Haitian authorities last week also ordered schools, factories and places of worship to close their doors, as well as imposing a curfew in hopes of preempting further spread of the virus.The Caribbean nation currently has only around 64 ventilators, according to a 2019 study by the Research and Education consortium for Acute Care in Haiti (REACH), making a major outbreak of coronavirus - which can cause severe pneumonia-like symptoms - a particular risk to its population of 11 million.