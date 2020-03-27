Gunung Ibu volcano in Indonesia

Gunung Ibu volcano erupting
Gunung Ibu volcano, Halmahera, Indonesia. Volcanic activity at nighttime, filmed for the first time from the crater rim summit in real time!

No timelapse or else, also only real sound!

This allowed free view onto the flat topped dome.

Strombolian eruptions with intermittent ash eruptions generating abundant volcanic lightning.

Filmed in the nights between 8. to 10. March 2020.