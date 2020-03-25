© AP/Evan Vucci



"We have had flus where we have lost 36 000. We have lost as many as 78 000 people in one year. And they came in and they said to me 'sir, we're gonna have to close the country. 'I said 'what are you talking about?' 'Well we have a virus and its coming in'.



"Well I knew that and I made the early decision with China, so I already closed it off to China and that was a long time before they came in. But they came in (experts) and said 'we're going to have to close the country'.



"I said we've never closed the country before. This never happened before. We are going to take this country that's fully employed. Where we have 160 million people working, and you're telling me we have to close it?! And people are gonna go out of business and they are gonna go bankrupt and they're not gonna have jobs? What are we talking about here? We've had flus before. We've had viruses before, so this is something new and this is why I say... look I gave it two weeks... and we'll assess at that time, and we'll give it a little more time if we need a little more time but we have to open this country up!"

"Look, you're gonna lose some people to the flu, but you could loose many more people by putting the country into a massive recession or depression. You're going to lose many people. You're going to have suicides by the thousands you're going to have all sorts of things happen. You're going to have massive instability. You can't just say let's close up the United States of America."

"I cancelled the deal last night. I said 'I'm not going to sign that deal'. Because Nancy Pelosi came in and put a lot of things in the deal that had nothing to do with the workers, that had to do with an agenda that they've been trying to get passed for ten years!



"And I came in and said... there's no way I'm signing that deal... we almost had a deal the day before... All of a sudden they start throwing all of the little Green New Deal stuff in right? 'We want green energy and let's stop drilling oil'. They had things in there that were terrible. Windmills all over the place and all sorts of credits. Windmills. They kill the birds and ruin the real estate right? There were a lot of problems and I said "I'm not signing this deal".

The Green New Deal and Financial Collapse: Two Sides of the Same Agenda

Event 201 was designed explicitly to prepare the world for new global government organizations to solve the "hypothetical" spread of a "novel coronavirus".

About the Author:

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of 'Untold History of Canada' book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation and can be reached at matt.ehret@tutamail.com