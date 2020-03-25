Puppet Masters
White House and senators agree on massive $2 TRILLION coronavirus stimulus, Democrats bill rejected
RT
Wed, 25 Mar 2020 05:33 UTC
The compromise bill directs around $2 trillion to help keep the economy afloat amid the massive shutdown of businesses in a bid to curb the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called the proposal "the largest rescue package in American history."
Schumer said that the bill is "far from perfect, but we believe the legislation has been improved significantly to warrant its quick consideration and passage."
Schumer's main rival in the Senate, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was also optimistic about the deal, hailing it as "a bipartisan agreement." He promised that the Senate will approve the legislation later on Wednesday.
According to the revised bill, $130bn will go to hospitals, and $367bn will be used to rescue small businesses. Americans making up to $75,000 a year will receive a one-time check of $1,200 to help them cope with the loss of jobs during the pandemic.
The agreement was announced by McConnell at 1:30am following several days of intense debate with the Democrats, who argued that the initial Republican proposal was skewed too much in favor of protecting big companies instead of helping workers.
During the debates, the leader of House Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, put forward the party's own version of the $2.5 trillion stimulus package. The GOP rejected her proposal, saying the Democrats' bill was riddled with provisions seemingly unrelated to rescuing the economy, like tougher rules on air pollution and a mandate for same-date voter registration. President Donald Trump argued that the legislation was aimed at pushing for the Democrats' "agenda" rather than repairing the damage done by Covid-19.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The cardiovascular risk reduction benefits of a low-carbohydrate diet outweigh the potential increase in LDL-cholesterol
- Free won't? How Libet's free will research is misrepresented
- Best of the Web: 12 experts questioning the coronavirus panic
- White House and senators agree on massive $2 TRILLION coronavirus stimulus, Democrats bill rejected
- New York hospitals treating coronavirus patients with vitamin C
- Late heavy frost hits produce in Poland
- UK MPs to leave Parliament for month-long recess as controversial Coronavirus Bill is rushed through
- Heavy hailstorm causes collapse of Mexico City market
- How well do you know the back of your hand, really?
- Storm brings more flooding to Cartagena, Spain - 4th such event in 7 months
- Explosive eruption by Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka, Russia
- It's springtime, and STEVE is back
- Rare tornado emergency issued after twister rips through Tishomingo, Mississippi
- 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Russia's Far East, sparks tsunami alert
- Coronavirus and why Russians are lucky to be led by Putin
- Devil in the details: Media jumps to blame Trump for death of man who self-medicated with FISH TANK CLEANER containing chloroquine
- Trump wants to have America reopened following coronavirus shutdown 'by Easter' and more corona-related updates
- Start with yourself? CNN host chides Biden after he coughs into his hand ON AIR while ripping Trump coronavirus response
- SOTT Focus: Is The Seasonal Flu TWICE As Deadly As Coronavirus? Things Not Adding Up
- Venezuela FM rebukes Washington for barring emergency repatriation flight for 800+ citizens 'stranded' in US amid Covid-19 crisis
- White House and senators agree on massive $2 TRILLION coronavirus stimulus, Democrats bill rejected
- UK MPs to leave Parliament for month-long recess as controversial Coronavirus Bill is rushed through
- Trump wants to have America reopened following coronavirus shutdown 'by Easter' and more corona-related updates
- Start with yourself? CNN host chides Biden after he coughs into his hand ON AIR while ripping Trump coronavirus response
- Venezuela FM rebukes Washington for barring emergency repatriation flight for 800+ citizens 'stranded' in US amid Covid-19 crisis
- Nancy Pelosi isn't going to let a global crisis go to waste
- Alex Salmond: The #MeToo witch-hunt ends in verdict of innocence
- Another MH17 trial bombshell - Dutch prosecutors concealed court order to produce US satellite info that alleges BUK missile firing
- The Covid World Order is coming
- Deal or no deal: Palestinians refuse to give up their cause
- Malthusian bankers versus anti-Malthusian nationalists and the race to define the new system
- Pelosi's stimulus bill: Nationwide 'Ballot harvesting' without 'any limit' - what could go wrong with that?
- Trump: Suicides from depression a 'far greater' risk than coronavirus unless America reopens for business soon
- Covid-19: Shattering the façade of the EU
- Syria: Turkey's military to ensure expansion of M4 highway patrols with Russia
- Nancy Pelosi proposes 1,400-page Coronavirus bill stuffed with special interest goodies while many Americans are hanging by a thread
- Oil majors preparing for $10 oil
- EU left Italy 'alone' to fight coronavirus but China and Russia sent help - ex-FM Frattini
- US-backed troops release over 80 ISIS terrorists in Syria
- Flashback: New Fort Detrick BioDefense laboratory may reflect a Bush germ war effort
- Best of the Web: 12 experts questioning the coronavirus panic
- Coronavirus and why Russians are lucky to be led by Putin
- Devil in the details: Media jumps to blame Trump for death of man who self-medicated with FISH TANK CLEANER containing chloroquine
- HANTAVIRUS the next big killer... really? Twitter spreads groundless MASS PANIC as man in China dies from little-known disease
- Multiple explosions at Iraq's Camp Taji housing US & Iraqi forces
- Coronavirus shutdowns: This is not sustainable
- Class war in the making? Coronavirus quarantines pit well-off hermits against serfs who supply them
- Canada rolls out Big Brother: Trudeau govt. considers using phone location data to identify gatherings of people
- New York physicians urge Gov Cuomo to issue order banning sale of all tobacco products to battle coronavirus
- The brass of Bezos: World's richest man wants YOUR donations to help Amazon employees
- Public health professors warn that COVID-19 crackdown could be more harmful than virus itself
- #COVIDIOTS: Another tactic by 'sheepherders' to shut down those who oppose Covid-19 measures
- Gaza shuts down for coronavirus: Doctors visit mosques, weddings delayed, businesses struggle
- Italy's Covid-19 death toll FALLS for second consecutive day and more corona-related news - UPDATES
- Florida city commissioner calls out mayor for cutting off people's power during COVID-19 outbreak
- Best of the Web: 'Trump is right about the coronavirus, the WHO is wrong' - Israeli Expert
- Fears mount of a coronavirus-induced depression
- No, life during the coronavirus isn't like Gaza
- European philosopher Giorgio Agamben on coronavirus: 'The enemy is not outside, it is within us'
- Britain buckles, follows global madness into full 'coronavirus lockdown'
- Scientists agree: Younger Dryas impact event wiped out ancient civilization
- Pepe Escobar - A meeting of Chinese and Greek/Latin stoicism
- How the Soviet Union defeated a smallpox epidemic in a matter of 19 days
- General Smedley Butler and the 'Wall Street Putsch' against President Roosevelt revisited
- Global human genomes reveal rich genetic diversity shaped by complex history
- Oldest modern bird fossil discovered, nicknamed the 'wonderchicken'
- Chaco Canyon: The life and death of one of America's most mysterious trees
- The legend and the truth about St. Patrick's Day
- Long lost ancient Maya kingdom unearthed in a backyard in Mexico
- Best of the Web: Mysterious 25,000-year-old circular structure built from bones of 60 mammoths discovered in Russia's forest steppe
- Standing at the precipice of a financial collapse: Time for a 21st century Pecora commission
- Ancient Indonesian rock art discovered
- Depicting plasma? Ancient 'mantis-man' petroglyph discovered in Iran
- Why was it so dangerous to live in Russia in the 1990s?
- 'Dead Sea Scrolls' at the Museum of the Bible are ALL forgeries
- Coronavirus and the sun: A lesson from the 1918 influenza pandemic
- Churchill's secret WWII army bunker discovered
- El Algar: Life in hilltop Iberian Bronze Age societies revealed in new analysis
- The Long Roots of Our Russophobia
- The Great Lake Tahoe comet tsunami
- Finally, an origin-of-life scientist debates evolution skeptic James Tour
- Squids can edit their own genes
- The size of Comet ATLAS
- Ancestor of all animals identified in Australian fossils
- Forget the woolly mammoth—let's resurrect some extinct plants
- String Theory: A dream and a nightmare
- Fragment of lost continent discovered off coast of Canada
- Russia to create first ever 3D Moon map to help decide where cosmonauts will land
- Explosion on the far side of the sun
- China's Chang'e 4 lander and Yutu 2 rover reawaken on far side of the moon
- The elusive 'ideal glass' would explain why glass exists at all
- Scientists unravel mystery behind billions of tons of ice on hellishly hot Mercury
- Secrets of '1,000-year-old trees' unlocked
- Pentagon: Successful flight test of hypersonic glide body
- One of Darwin's theories is FINALLY proved (but not really)
- Merger between two stars led to blue supergiant, iconic supernova
- Parasites in raw fish have risen dramatically, study finds
- 'Long overdue' Yellowstone supervolcano eruption 'paused for now', according to naturalist
- A 'Cat Tale': A story of how flawed science formed the basis of policy
- Seven quirks of human vision
- Late heavy frost hits produce in Poland
- Heavy hailstorm causes collapse of Mexico City market
- Storm brings more flooding to Cartagena, Spain - 4th such event in 7 months
- Explosive eruption by Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka, Russia
- It's springtime, and STEVE is back
- Rare tornado emergency issued after twister rips through Tishomingo, Mississippi
- 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Russia's Far East, sparks tsunami alert
- Storms and devastating floods continue in the Middle East
- Snow and hail hit southern Italy as temperatures plunge
- Early snow blankets parts of South Island, New Zealand as temperatures drop
- Boy dies in hospital after being attacked by dogs at home in Dublin
- Heavy rain shatters Los Angeles County rainfall records
- The Northern Hemisphere is having one of its snowiest winters since records began in 1979
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Earthquake and global cooling cycles, what's next to 2024
- 7 earthquakes rattle Oklahoma in 24 hours
- Winter takes over Romania at the end of March
- Spring floods kill at least 11 in Iran
- Antarctica's coldest March temperature on record - a 'global warming' destroying -75.3℃/-103.5℉
- Storm in Oman brings hail, lightning and floods
- 10 bodies recovered from landslide due to heavy rainfall in Papua New Guinea
- New Jersey official believes loud noise, shaking was sonic boom
- Video captures meteor fireball streaking over Florida
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- The cardiovascular risk reduction benefits of a low-carbohydrate diet outweigh the potential increase in LDL-cholesterol
- New York hospitals treating coronavirus patients with vitamin C
- SOTT Focus: Is The Seasonal Flu TWICE As Deadly As Coronavirus? Things Not Adding Up
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - ITN: CDC to Remove Misinfo on Vaccines | GMO Plant-Based Vaccine for COVID-19 | Cockroach Milk Good?
- Best of the Web: Dr. Aseem Malhotra: Lifestyle tips to hedge against respiratory illness
- Canada to spend $192M on developing COVID-19 vaccine
- UV radiation from the sun increases 'by a factor of 10' by summer and could be key in slowing COVID-19
- NY Doctor says his hospital already using Chloroquine for coronavirus patients and have had ZERO deaths
- The truth about sleep
- Childhood stress can make you ill as an adult
- The striking similarities between bacterial and human colonies
- Coronavirus - COVID-19 - some facts & figures
- Bitters and wild American herbalism: Celebrating the diversity of plants, people, and traditions
- Return of the fungi
- New study says 'high temperature and high relative humidity significantly reduce' spread of COVID-19
- Best of the Web: US CDC statistics seem to suggest seasonal flu twice as deadly as Coronavirus. So why the hell has civilization ground to a halt?
- Flashback Best of the Web: Swine flu was as elusive as WMD. The real threat is mad scientist syndrome
- Flashback: UK govt predicts 65,000 will die from Swine Flu in UK, purchases 132 million doses of undeveloped vaccine
- Flashback Best of the Web: Interview with Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: H1N1 'Swine Flu pandemic' was one of the greatest medical scandals of the century
- The Achilles Heel of viruses: They are generally pH-sensitive
- Free won't? How Libet's free will research is misrepresented
- How well do you know the back of your hand, really?
- Be conscious of what you are thinking
- For the full life experience, put down the devices and walk
- Best of the Web: Viktor Frankl: Saying Yes to Life in Difficult Times
- How nurturing hope can keep you healthier and happier
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Intentional Suffering: Paul and Gurdjieff on the True Meaning of Crucifixion
- People prone to disengage from difficult tasks and goals may experience greater cognitive decline after retirement
- Clash of perspectives on panpsychism: What it does—and does not—explain about consciousness
- Two revision strategies that can prepare you for an exam much better than restudying your notes
- The psychology behind why toilet paper, of all things, is the latest coronavirus panic buy
- 14th-century Italian advice on how to survive an epidemic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: 'Adulthood of Spirit' - How To Leave Behind Childish Things And Become Spiritually Mature
- Flashback: Is self-control just empathy with your future self?
- Most parents do not successfully transmit their political values to their children, study finds
- SOTT Focus: Natural Selection - The Jesus of Evolution
- Crying is not a sign of weakness, it's a sign of emotional intelligence
- The 60-second approach to managing emotions
- Kids who grow up with dogs and cats are more emotionally intelligent and compassionate
- The Difference Between Worry, Stress and Anxiety
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Attempted armed robbery in Nanaimo goes comically off the rails, one man charged
- Jonathan Pie: LOCKDOWN
- Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
- Best Hits: Russian foreign minister Lavrov's greatest achievements and public gaffes as he turns 70
- Penguin-perks: Penguins take tour of Chicago aquarium during shutdown
- Needing some humor? Bizarre new species of shark spawns smorgasbord of snarky memes
- DNC completes assimilation process - Tulsi backs Biden
- What to do when you run out of toilet paper
- Florida police warn of rogue cow on the run: Loose since January, 'faster than it looks'
- Jonathan Pie: Coronavirus - Survival of the richest!
- Nation's nerds wake to utopia where sports is cancelled, everyone stays at home and social interaction is forbidden
- Disaster at rally as Biden smudges note on hand reading, 'you are Joe Biden and you are running for president'
- Homebound residents across Italy sing together to stave off virus lockdown blues
- Coronavirus - It's Deadlier Than You Thought
- Prince Andrew self-isolates from Epstein investigation says Royal correspondent
- Jarvis Dupont: I'm every womxn
- Man stopped at Dublin Airport smuggling hand sanitiser into country
- Oopsies: Drug dealer loses codes for €53.6m bitcoin accounts
- Russians declare election too chaotic for them to successfully interfere
- US Intelligence sources reveal that ALL presidential candidates are Russian agents...except Pete Buttigieg
Quote of the Day
In the Truth there is no news, and in the News there is no truth
Recent Comments
No wonder they already had some smear-articles about Dr. Wodarg in the press here in Germany. Same with articles about how Vitamin C doesn´t...
Wasn't there an article on here that said that smokers in Wuhan faired way better than non smokers? people should quit getting tatered drunk...
I was starting to wonder if there was any common sense left. And here it is. Thanks for such a great article. So very tired of panic.
Any impacts of the 12,000 to 13,000 year ago range have to be connected to the repeating solar micronova event cycle of the same time period....
I find that around 3 to 5 grams per day keeps one clear of most of these bugs and going above that amount will probably lossen up the bowel, which...
Comment: It just shows how opportunist and pathological some politicians are that they would use the coronavirus crisis for their own ends: Nancy Pelosi isn't going to let a global crisis go to waste
See also: UK MPs to leave Parliament for month-long recess as controversial Coronavirus Bill is rushed through