"the largest rescue package in American history."

US senators and the Trump administration have finally reached an agreement on a massive rescue plan to help stem the impact Covid-19 is having on the country's economy.The compromise bill directs around $2 trillionSenate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called the proposalSchumer said that the bill is "far from perfect, but we believe the legislation has been improved significantly to warrant its quick consideration and passage."Schumer's main rival in the Senate, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was also optimistic about the deal, hailing it as "a bipartisan agreement." He promised that the Senate will approve the legislation later on Wednesday.According to the revised bill,The agreement was announced by McConnell at 1:30am following several days of intense debate with the Democrats, who argued that the initial Republican proposal was skewed too much in favor of protecting big companies instead of helping workers.During the debates, the leader of House Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, put forward the party's own version of the $2.5 trillion stimulus package. The GOP rejected her proposal, saying. President Donald Trump argued that the legislation was aimed at pushing for the Democrats' "agenda" rather than repairing the damage done by Covid-19.