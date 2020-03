© Facebook/barrett Gutter



A "large and destructive" tornado tore through northern Mississippi and northern Alabama on Tuesday evening, leaving behind a trail of damage and prompting a dire warning to be issued for those in its path.Severe thunderstorms began to blossom over the Tennessee Valley late Tuesday afternoon, and by 5:35 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that there was a tornado bearing down on Tishomingo, Mississippi.Almost immediately, damage was being reported out of the town in the northeastern corner of Mississippi, including a Dollar General that was left with substantial damage. Fortunately, only minor injuries have been reported, according to WTVA. "At 5:41 p.m. CDT, a confirmed large and destructive tornado was observed near Tishomingo State Park, moving east at 45 mph," the emergency bulletin read.Tornado emergencies are only issued a few times a year across the country and are only issued during significant severe weather events.The same thunderstorm that spawned this tornado went on to track through Decatur, Alabama, around 7 p.m. CDT, prompting a tornado warning to be issued for the city.