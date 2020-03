A society that lives in a perennial state of emergency cannot be a free society.

"What is a society that has no value other than survival?" Giorgio Agamben asks, in this piece published today in Italian on the blog Quodlibet . The essay was republished on Medium , and in an authorized translation by Adam Kotsko , who described it as the important European philosopher's "indirect response to the controversy surrounding his article about the response to coronavirus in Italy." It was also included in the European Journal of Psychoanlysis , in a round-up of thoughts on "Coronavirus and Philosophers," and from there to Facebook, where it came to my attention:Fear is a poor advisor, but it causes many things to appear that one pretended not to see.Other human beings, as in the plague described in's novel, are now seen solely as possible spreaders of the plague whom one must avoid at all costs and from whom one needs to keep oneself at a distance of at least a meter. The dead — our dead — do not have a right to a funeral and it is not clear what will happen to the bodies of our loved ones. Our neighbor has been cancelled and it is curious that churches remain silent on the subject.The other thing, no less disquieting than the first, that the epidemic has caused to appear with clarity is that the state of exception, to which governments have habituated us for some time, has truly become the normal condition.It is not surprising that for the virus one speaks of war. The emergency measures obligate us in fact to life in conditions of curfew. But a war with an invisible enemy that can lurk in every other person is the most absurd of wars.What is worrisome is not so much or not only the present, but what comes after. Just as wars have left as a legacy to peace a series of inauspicious technology, from barbed wire to nuclear power plants, so it is also very likely that one will seek to continue even after the health emergency experiments that governments did not manage to bring to reality before: closing universities and schools and doing lessons only online, putting a stop once and for all to meeting together and speaking for political or cultural reasons and exchanging only digital messages with each other, wherever possible substituting machines for every contact — every contagion — between human beings.