© Ammar Awad / Reuters

A senior commander of the Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces - PMF) Iraqi state-sponsored Shia militia said that"The K1 base in Kirkuk in which the US forces have been deployed has turned into a large prison," Ali al-Hosseini told the Arabic-language Baghdad al-Youm news website on Thursday.A prominent geopolitical analyst had already warned back in January that the United States of America, supported by its Western/NATO and regional Wahhabi allies and vassals, has transferred a large number of its forces from the Iraqi Kurdistan region to Kirkuk"The United States military has transferred a large number of its forces from its base in Erbil to K1 base in Kirkuk and they have been deployed at the airbase and are making new moves inside Kirkuk and nearby areas," Mo'ayed al-Ali told the Arabic-language al-Ma'aloumeh news website.Mo'ayed al-Ali also added that the measures are without a doubt aimed at gaining control of Iraqi crude resources in the Kirkuk area and deploying oil firms from the United States and other US-allied countries in the province despite the Iraqi parliament's vote to end the United States (severely destabilizing) military presence.