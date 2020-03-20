© Sputnik / Ilya Pitale

A Wall Street Journal report stating that the US government is considering additional sanctions on Russia over its role in the collapse of oil prices has been ridiculed by Vladimir Putin's spokesman."This nonsense about possible sanctions belongs in the category of seasonal madness provoked by coronavirus [making people] suffer from Russophobia," he said.According to the newspaper, the US government believes that intervention in the Russian-Saudi oil price war would stabilize the market, and be beneficial for American petroleum.The US is also considering diplomatic options to encourage the Saudis to reduce their own production. Both news items were well received by the oil market, and prices saw a jump.