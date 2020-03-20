© Reuters / Viktor Korotayev

Russia's research center of virology and biotechnology, known as the Vector Institute, is testing multiple different vaccine prototypes against the Covid-19 disease, in a race to find a cure for the virus behind a global pandemic.The Russian Health Ministry's Research Institute of Influenza previously said, with a three-year timetable for a final product, but researchers at the institute suggest it could come much sooner.The World Health Organization - which declared Covid-19 a pandemic last week - meanwhile, has estimated it could take 12 to 18 months to roll out a vaccine, with early trials starting within 4 months' time.As of Friday, Russia has confirmed 199 cases of the fast-spreading illness, with the disease toll jumping by some 35 percent on the previous day.Worldwide, the coronavirus is on track to hit 250,000 cases this week, killing over 9,800 people in scores of nations since the outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December. While there is no vaccine and few effective treatments to date, more than 85,000 patients have recovered from the illness, many of them in China.