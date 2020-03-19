1. Millions of Iraqis Killed and Wounded

655,000 Iraqis had died in the first three years of war, and about a million by September 2007

2. Millions More Iraqis Displaced

3. Thousands of American, British and Other Foreign Troops Killed and Wounded

4. Even More Veterans Have Committed Suicide

5. Trillions of Dollars Wasted

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated a cost of

$2.4 trillion

for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2007.

6. Dysfunctional and Corrupt Iraqi Government

7. Illegal War on Iraq Has Undermined the Rule of International Law

8. Iraq War Lies Corrupted U.S. Democracy

9. Impunity for Systematic War Crimes

10. Destruction of the Environment

11. The U.S.'s Sectarian "Divide and Rule" Policy in Iraq Spawned Havoc Across the Region

The sectarian divisions the U.S. unleashed in Iraq led to the resurgence of Al Qaeda and the emergence of ISIS, which have wreaked havoc throughout the entire region.

12. The New Cold War Between the U.S. and the Emerging Multilateral World

Nicolas J. S. Davies is an independent journalist, a researcher for CODEPINK, and the author of Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq.