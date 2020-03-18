© AFP via Getty Images

It was a 'for Don' conclusion.President Trump officially cinched the GOP nomination on Tuesday night after raking in wins in the Florida and Illinois primaries."Republicans and President Trump's supporters have been just itching to get involved in the process that will end with his reelection in November," Murtaugh said.The president had 1,141 delegates going into Tuesday's contests and needed 135 more to win. Arizona was not holding a Republican primary.His re-nomination came much faster than in 2016, when he passed the magic number in late May in North Dakota.Trump reaped all but one of the available delegates this primary season, with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld winning one in the Iowa caucuses.