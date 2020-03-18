Record snow in India
Over the past week, the Indian Army has airlifted some 600 stranded civilians from Sela Pass and Gurez following months of intense snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

The entire Gurez Valley has been cut off from Kashmir since early November, 2019 due to exceptionally heavy snowfall, with snow-clearing efforts along the key Razdan Pass -which connects Bandipora to Kanzalwan- not expected to be completed until the end of April.

On March 14, the Dawar Battalion of Snow Leopard Brigade received a request from the civil administration to evacuate 160+ civilians stranded in the "cut-off" Gurez and Bandipora regions.

The operation lasted hours amid record-breaking snowfall, reports republicworld.com — and key to its success was the immediate medical support given to critically-ill patients suffering from the cold.

Saturday's evacuation of 160+ people came just days after March 8th's efforts to save 390+ stranded at Sela Pass in Tawang district, again due to record-breaking snowfall.

"The rescue operation was carried out at an altitude of 14,000 feet on the nights of March 7 and 8," Tezpur based Defence Spokesman Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said. Those rescued were again provided with "immediate medical support" as well as "hot snacks".

India's record snowfall has contributed to the staggering accumulations across the Northern Hemisphere this season — levels are currently some 500+ gigatons above the 1982-2012 average:

Northern hemisphere snow graph
The cold times are returning, the lower latitudes are refreezing, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.

NASA has recently revealed this upcoming solar cycle (25) will be "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

NASA solar cycle 25 prediction
400 years sunspot observations
Don't fall for bogus political agendas — prepare for the COLD learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.