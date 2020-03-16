© Sputnik/Vitaly Belousov
A hospital complex in Kommunarka settlement, Moscow, Russia.
It appears some Russians really don't like the idea of being quarantined over Covid-19. After a well-publicized hospital breakout in Saint Petersburg last month, a Moscow patient decided to play copycat.
Apparently unconcerned about infecting others around the capital, a woman suspected of having coronavirus escaped from a medical facility,
according to Denis Protsenko, the head physician at Moscow's Kommunarka Hospital, who remarked:
"I have to deal with the ignorant behavior of hospitalized patients who do not understand the situation and the danger of spreading Covid-19 in the city. I ask my colleagues to explain the seriousness of the situation to non-medics."
Protsenko also asked Moscow residents to show civic consciousness.
"The worst thing is, from the moment of unauthorized departure to their discovery by the police, such patients pose a biological threat to the spread of the virus. Once again, I urge our patients to be relaxed and [more] conscious, and we will continue to work for you."
According to media reports, the woman was eventually returned for treatment. A police source told Moscow daily RBC
that the police found the patient, 40, in an apartment on Orshanskaya Street in the west of the capital. The police's official press service denied receiving such information.
On Sunday, Protsenko said that the hospital complex in Kommunarka was currently hosting 312 patients, of which 17 had tested positive, with not a single patient in critical condition.
On Tuesday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced that a new facility would be built in southwest Moscow, and a day later, it was reported that Moscow had allocated $113 million (8.5 billion rubles) to build a brand-new coronavirus hospital.
As of Monday morning, there are 63 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia, eight of whom have recovered.
Comment:
Coronavirus? Social distancing? Partying must go on!
Footage appeared on social media over the weekend of New Orleans police clearing the city's popular party hotspot the French Quarter, after the state's governor banned gatherings of 250 people or more. Revelers on Bourbon Street were defiant, opting instead to twerk at police who were attempting to clear the area.
Police were forced to intervene to clear English tourists off the streets of Benidorm, after they defied a decree from the Valencian government to avoid bars and restaurants, which had already been ordered to shut.
Meanwhile, in the Irish capital Dublin, footage shared online by the country's minister for health sparked widespread outrage, as people flouted social distancing rules prohibiting large gatherings of people by crowding into pubs.
Welsh rockers Stereophonics have been lambasted online for continuing their UK tour despite the potential risk to fans, crew and venue staff alike.
Footage of teenage superstar Billie Eilish performing in Miami on the first date of her US tour has been met with similar criticism after eyewitness video showed her drinking from a water bottle before unceremoniously drenching fans in her immediate area.
Mexican President Obrador defies Covid-19 by embracing and shaking hands
with thousands at multiple rallies:
There have been 53 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico, with media reporting of at least one death resulting from the pandemic on Mexican soil. Local media reported that businessman Jose Kuri succumbed to the virus after returning from a trip to the US.
Flushed with excitement, TikTok user offers the airline toilet seat licking challenge
:
Louise subsequently claimed she disinfected the toilet seat with bleach for 40 minutes prior to filming the video, adding that she has made $4,000 as a result of the video...but didn't specify exactly how.
