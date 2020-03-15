© Neil Lareau



Yesterday I took video of the approaching storm. Today I shot video at the same spot. What a difference! @Northstar_CA @NWSReno @TahoeWeather pic.twitter.com/JdongXrXoS — Mark Jarvis (@voicepatrol) March 14, 2020

Call it a serious snow dump.A storm system the National Weather Service described as "strong" swept the northern Sierra Nevada Saturday and continued to blast the mountain range Sunday.After a prolonged period of mostly dry conditions,Truckee has really been in the sweet spot for this storm: Strong forcing from a storm spinning down the coast, persistent upslope enhancement, and temperatures supportive of ideal snow crystal growth," Lareau wrote in a message to SFGATE. ""Snowfall rates will slowly lessen Sunday night into Monday, but travel could remain challenging in and around the Sierra well into Monday," the NWS Reno office said.Despite the fresh powder, ski resorts throughout the Sierra closed amid concern over coronavirus spread. Shuttered resorts in California include Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood Squaw Valley and Mammoth."Today is not the day to use the backcountry as your backup plan for closed ski resorts due to COVID-19," the NWS warned.