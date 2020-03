© Global Look/Liu Jie

As primary voters streamed to the polls in six US states, they encountered system failures, missing ballots, disqualifying technicalities, and other unexpected roadblocks. One mayor was even turned away from his polling station.Former vice president Joe Biden leads the Democratic field going into Tuesday's contests, in which the candidates will compete for 352 party delegates. While Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders began the nomination season strong, handily taking the first three states, Biden surged to the forefront on Super Tuesday - though some have raised alarms about vote-counting abnormalities in several of the states he won, noting sizable disparities between exit polling and computer vote tallies.If Texas, or New Hampshire or South Carolina were socialist Latin American countries, the CIA, through the OAS would have already installed a fascistic right-wing government like that of Jeanine Anez today in Bolivia.Numerous early voters in St. Louis County, Missouri - the state's most densely-populated region - had no choice but to give up and go to work on Tuesday morning when theFlustered poll workers made matters worse by not switching to the manual backup system, causing a snarl that ate up at least an hour of voting time at over 50 of the county's 400 polling places.While Biden is polling ahead in Missouri,in the district where he'd voted for 11 years ("including for myself four times!" ), finding his name had seemingly disappeared from the rolls. The Democrat pledged to follow up on the issue, noting that most of his constituents wouldn't have the luxury of returning to the polls twice, and later found out his first and last name had been mysteriously swapped.An election representativeunfamiliar with modern technology and told KCTV-5 that the mayor had recommended using younger volunteers. "This is a sign that we need to do much better," Lucas told the AP, acknowledging thatWith 125 delegates up for grabs,voting on Tuesday, and news that vote counts would be delayed due to an unprecedentedly high number of absentee ballots had voters suspecting the worst.that would require the state to notify voters if their mail-in ballot has been rejected due to a "mismatched signature" - one of many technicalities that can quietly disenfranchise unsuspecting citizens.Since 2018, Michigan has allowed even resident voters the option to cast absentee ballots by mail, andand tens of thousands have asked for their second ballot after "spoiling" their first, forcing some jurisdictions to set up "absentee voting counting boards" to handle the deluge.in a surprise upset, though the "spoil" option is likely to favor the former vice president after several candidates dropped out to endorse him.Adding to voters' suspicions,The state recently switched its primaries to 100 percent vote-by-mail, rolling out a confusing new set of rules including a requirement ballots be postmarked by 8pm local time.Some voters in Idaho with no party affiliation reported problems securing Democratic ballots. The state switched to a primary for the first time in 2020 after previously running caucuses.Voters in North Dakota reported long lines at polls, observing that"Major discrepancies" between exit polling and final computer counts are rife, particularly in poor and minority areas, as independent journalist Max Blumenthal observed to RT.he asked.