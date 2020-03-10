© Thomas Watkins/AFP

A U.S. official says U.S. forces have begun leaving Afghanistan under the first phase of an initial troop withdrawal required under the newly signed U.S.-Taliban peace agreement. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press on March 9 thatHe said the soldiers originally were meant to leave under a rotation plan created before the peace deal was signed in Doha on February 29. With the peace deal, however, the official saidThat means the United States is now effectively moving ahead withThe long-term plan is for the United States to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan within 14 months if security conditions are met.But a political dispute over the official results of Afghanistan's September 2019 presidential election threatens to complicate Washington's attempts to move forward on the U.S.-Taliban agreement and end Afghanistan's 18-year war.Ghani has been declared the official winner of last September's election. But Abdullah, claiming widespread election fraud, insists that he is Afghanistan's legitimate president. He has vowed to set up his own government. The creation of parallel Afghan governments threatens to undermine the next key steps under the peace accord and could lead to new violence.in Afghanistan or any specific outcome from intra-Afghan peace talks that are scheduled to start on March 10.U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said March 2 that he had already approved the start of a U.S. withdrawal that is to be coordinated by U.S. military commanders in Afghanistan.Esper has said the top U.S. commander in Kabul, General Scott Miller, will pause the withdrawal and assess conditions once the troop level goes down to 8,600.