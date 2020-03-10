© Facebook/I Love Animals Group

A small farming community in Rakiraki marvelled at the birth of a stillborn two-headed calf last Friday.For many in Rarapatu, the event gave them the opportunity to witness the unique deformity for the first time."The cow was having difficulties in giving birth so we called a traditional masseur who managed to assist in the birth process,' said animal owner Karan Naidu.He said the rare phenomenon was only marred by the death of the deformed calf."We buried it and the only consolation is that its mother is OK."