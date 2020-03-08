Our health is of great value and we are always on the look-out for the product that will provide us with numerous health benefits. Well, there is something new in Nature and that is the milk of the Pacific Beetle cockroach. Believe it or not, this milk is packed with valuable nutrients.The cockroach species recognized under the name of Diploptera punctata produces this super healthy milk. Its valuable content was acknowledged by a research team based at the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine in India and its findings were released in the Journal of the International Union of Crystallography.Diploptera punctata is native to India, Australia, China, Hawaii, and Fiji. The milk of this species is high in calories and fats containing plenty of essential lips, and all 9 essential amino acids highly needed for human cell growth. This milk is being secreted in the cockroach's brood sac (uterus) and imbibed by the embryo thus quickly developing pharyngeal muscles.A 40-day-old female secretes a pale yellow liquid that nourishes the offspring containing crystalloid protein molecules. These crystals are a complete food, being full of fats, proteins, and sugars according to the findings of the researcher Sanchari Banerjee. According to the analysis, this milk has in its content 45% protein, 5% free amino acids, 22% lipids, and 25% carbs. This milk contains three times more the energy of an equivalent mass of dairy milk.The findings of this research were initially released in 2016, but its popularity has reached its peak when the interest rose towards more environmentally non-dairy alternatives.In terms of skin health, Dr. Rachel Nazarian, skin care specialist at Schweiger Dermatology Group does not recommend testing of the cockroach milk because the levels of growth hormones are still not known, andbut it still provides a wide range of other health benefits and it is particular good for the health of the hair and nails.This product is still not available on the market due to the hard process of obtaining the milk.However, the researchers are trying to find out new potential ways to extract the milk in an easier way so that it becomes commercially available. One of the possible variants is converting the protein crystalloids into pills or tablets.Many people have dairy allergies or intolerances